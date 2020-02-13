7 things Katy Keene does right the first time she moves to NYC

Scroll to view more pictures

It’s a story as old as time: small town girls move to New York City with the dream of making it big. The new series of the CW, Katy Keenewelcomes Riverdale Alum Josie McCoy in the first episode, when she and the title Katy made their aspirations to become a singer and fashion designer a reality.

But women soon discover that NYC is a lot to navigate. From new friendships and cramped homes to first bosses and relationships, Josie and Katy perfectly capture the magic and craziness that navigates a big city in your twenties. Here are all the things Katy Keene makes it right to live in New York

1. You live with virtual strangers

Do you know how most clichés are clichés for a reason? Well, this is no exception. There is a 99% chance that when you enter your new apartment you will know a friend of your friend’s roommate or someone you only met on a website like Nooklyn or worse … Craigslist.

The truth is that most New Yorkers don’t live alone, but there is an advantage: having multiple roommates means fun wine evenings and gossiping sessions, as Josie quickly finds out when she meets Katy and her other roommate Jorge. Pass the Pinot!

2. Eating bodega sandwiches is a must

Every city dweller has their Bodega. And for non-New Yorkers, bodega is just another word for a small grocery store (though it’s so much more). There is nothing – no work dilemma, hangover or guy drama too big – that cannot be bite into the perfect bacon, the perfect egg and the perfect cheese.

When I was living in Brooklyn, my flatmates and I affectionately called a shop “the good bodega” because there were delicious sandwiches, fresh smoothies and seasonal products and the owner knew us by name. Remember, it’s not just food, it’s a lifestyle.

3. You will definitely have a date on Coney Island

Coney Island is one of the places every New Yorker has visited at least once. Whether you go to the beach, the Wonder Wheel, or the famous Nathan’s Hot Dogs, there’s no denying that it’s a cute place for a couple to spend the day.

For some located in the southernmost part of Brooklyn, it is the southernmost part that they will travel to in the summer. The train D, Q, N and F takes you directly to the neighborhood and from there the sky is the limit (in the truest sense of the word). Pro tip: Be sure to ride the Cyclone roller coaster In front Fill your face with hot dogs.

4. Drag performances are the norm

Spectators are quickly introduced to Jorge’s drag persona Ginger Lopez. She is wild, she is fabulous and she can sing Madonna’s “Material Girl” to hell. A drag night seems to be a random choice for an outing with friends (on a weekday, no doubt!), But drag performances are not only fun, they’re also a great way to support the LGBTQ + community. And who doesn’t love a Madonna cover?

5. Impromptu concerts in Washington Square Park are not uncommon

Although it may not be common to be spotted by a famous music manager like Josie … yet the audience saw Josie join a woman singing in the square when a crowd quickly formed around her. This is not an anomaly in large cities. In fact, during the holidays you will see at least 100 singers who will bring out Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you”. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but you understand.

New York is a mecca for creative people. So you constantly come across artists in Washington Square Park, Central Park, Prospect Park or any of the other millions of places that can serve as a stage. Everyone has to start somewhere!

6. Nights always end in pizza

Becoming a good New Yorker takes place in phases. First of all, it could be figuring out how to navigate the subway lines without looking at a map. Then it could be successful to haggle on Canal Street for the perfect pair of sunglasses. However, there is no denying that a real New York reputation is built when you become a regular at a local pizzeria (and no, Sbarros doesn’t count).

The best way to achieve this is, of course, to eat pizza from the restaurant of your choice as often as possible. And the best time to enjoy a cheesy piece is after an evening with friends. It is a rule that a night of drinking and dancing corresponds to a carbohydrate load. Everyone has their point of contact, but if you ask me, Joe will always rule highest,

7. Inspiration is everywhere

Unfortunately, that’s why people put up with five-story walks, multiple roommates, expensive rentals, crowded subways, and all the other challenges associated with living in New York. You can write a song as you walk down the street, or discover an idea for a new dress after looking into a department store window.

The energy that comes with living in a big city is unprecedented. There is really nothing like it. And since not everyone has the luxury of calling NYC at home, the next best thing is to watch Katy, Josie, and the gang every week.

Watch Katy Keene on The CW on Thursdays 8 / 7c or stream for free on The CW the next day.

This post was created by STYLECASTER for Katy Keene.