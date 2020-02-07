7 takeaways from the New Hampshire democratic debate

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders paced the democratic presidential field in Iowa – and on Friday night, five of their leading rivals tried to slow their momentum.

The eighth democratic presidential debate that took place on Tuesday before the New Hampshire area code became an uproar against the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and the Vermont senator.

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, was the most direct in her challenges. But Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has brought Buttigieg to his knees over his response to marijuana arrests in South Bend. Former Vice President Joe Biden sharply criticized Sanders’ gun control votes in the 1990s. The businessman Tom Steyer played his most central role in every debate. And entrepreneur Andrew Yang put Buttigieg under the microscope.

Here are seven insights from the debate:

Goal: Knock Pete down …

If you didn’t know Buttigieg’s momentum in New Hampshire flowed into today’s debate, it was clear in the first few minutes.

Sanders, Biden, Klobuchar, Steyer and Yang struck him in the first 30 minutes of the debate. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was the target of attacks based on his experience, attitudes towards impeaching President Donald Trump, and lack of business experience.

Klobuchar in particular challenged Buttigieg for his dismissive statements about Washington.

“We have a newcomer to the White House and see where he took us,” she said once. She later made a thinly veiled shot at Buttigieg, noting that she is “not a political newcomer without a record”.

Nonetheless, one of the toughest questions came not from a candidate, but from ABC debate moderator Linsey Davis, who challenged Buttigieg in his protocol in South Bend, particularly regarding arrests for marijuana possession during his tenure as mayor.

Buttigieg defended himself with the words: “Systemic racism has reached all levels of our system and my city was not immune.”

When Warren was asked if his answer was sufficient, she bluntly said, “No.”

These targeted attacks on Buttigieg have shown how much the democratic field sees its ultimate goal in stopping its momentum before the preliminary round in New Hampshire on Tuesday. And the South Bend questions may highlight the biggest obstacle on his way to being nominated for the Democrats: his lack of support with the color voters who form a large and important bloc of the primary democratic electorate as the race passes Iowa and New Hampshire.

… And knock Bernie down

Iowa didn’t deliver as Sanders had hoped, but he was treated like a front runner by his rivals on Friday night.

Months ago, Biden Sanders praised his honesty – when discussing middle class taxes – when it came to how to pay for Medicare for All. But then Warren swayed, and Sanders’ words were a useful stick against it.

A lot has changed.

“So how much will it cost? If you ask Bernie that – I’ll ask him again tonight – he says, “Go,” said Biden, referring to Sander’s recent refusal to offer his own specific estimate.

Biden went on to say that Sanders would be laughed out of Congress if he got there as president without further details.

The moderator George Stephanopoulos also confronted Sanders with the recent attacks by Trump, who tore up “socialism” in his speech on the state of the Union and in an advertisement before the Super Bowl.

When asked why Democrats shouldn’t fear these lines hold up, Sanders hit back on Trump and defended his main rivals.

“Because Donald Trump is lying all the time,” he said, to applaud the audience. “It doesn’t matter what Donald Trump says.”

Pressed by Stephanopoulos about the modest turnout in Iowa, where Sanders had agreed to an ongoing explosion, Sanders again admitted that he was disappointed with the numbers.

“I think we could probably all have done a better job if we had brought out our supporters,” Sanders said before moving on to a more flattering metric. “But if there is a good place, a good aspect of this campaign is that young people have emerged in greater numbers than in Obama’s historic 2008 campaign.” And if that happens at the national level, we will win and defeat Trump. “

Klobuchar landed her punches. Will it help this time?

Klobuchar went on to do what enabled her to become a finalist in a field that started with two dozen candidates, and delivered another in a series of strong debates.

She landed the blows she wanted to deliver: she questioned Buttigieg’s experience. She doubted Sanders’ choice. And she knocked on Steyer for lack of government experience.

“I think we won’t be able to take the divider-in-chief apart,” she said of the impact Sanders ‘ideology could have on Democrats’ chances of winning in November. “I think we need someone to run this ticket that actually brings people with them instead of excluding them.”

And the senator spoke personally about her family and described how she was “the granddaughter of an iron ore miner” and “the daughter of a teacher and a newspaper man”.

The reality for Klobuchar, however, is that she has had heated debates over and over, but has not yet left any of the four candidates who have long been at the forefront of the field.

The Minnesota senator invested heavily in Iowa, and while still outperforming 12.3% of US state officials with 100% of the district’s reporting, polled fifth. Her lack of support from black voters is even more pronounced than that from Buttigieg and she is lagging behind in building infrastructure in Nevada and South Carolina – which means she is even more reliant on a high target in New Hampshire on Tuesday to win.

This debate may have helped in one key area: money.

There were some nice moments

In the midst of the aggressive political debates on Friday evening, the seven contenders flocked to the stage.

The crowd cheered when Klobuchar and then Sanders named the 2012 Republican presidential candidate Utah Sen. Mitt Romney – the only GOP senator to vote for Trump’s impeachment.

When Sanders mentioned that he didn’t get many newspaper endorsements, Klobuchar, who had picked them up in bundles in the past few weeks, helped him: “They received the Conway endorsements.”

When a presenter quoted Hillary Clinton and said that nobody likes Sanders, Klobuchar said, “I like Bernie quite a bit.” Biden went over and put his arm over Sander’s shoulder for a brief hug.

Buttigieg came to Biden’s defense when asked about the political impact of the Republicans against the former Vice President and his son Hunter Biden’s actions in Ukraine.

“We will not allow them to change the subject. This is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any biden. This is about the abuse of power by the President,” said Buttigieg, while ABC pointed a camera at Biden, who said seemed moved by the answer.

“Look, the Vice President and I and we all compete against each other, but we have to draw a line here. To be the kind of president, the kind of person who would try to turn someone against his own son, who trying to arm a son against his own father is an incredibly dishonorable thing that is just another example of why we as a party have to be absolutely united, ”said Buttigieg to defeat Trump.

Biden shows that he is still in the mix

The former Vice President’s weak fourth place in Iowa asked how a candidate whose calling card was his or her eligibility could withstand a loss of election.

On Friday evening, he showed debate monitors that he was still able to mingle with his competitors – to provide passionate answers and sometimes to shout.

Shortly after the debate, the subject line of the donation email that sent out his campaign read: “I was fighting like hell tonight.”

In the 1990s, he condemned Sanders for voting against arms control measures and highlighted the support of the Senator in Vermont for laws that would make civil liability claims against gun manufacturers impossible, as well as his five votes against the Bill on Violence Against Brady Hand Guns , Sanders said that while his views have changed, he was representing the components of his rural state at the time.

“Think of all the thousands and thousands of people killed by gun violence,” said Biden to Sanders, “when you represented your constituency.”

Biden even defended what Buttigieg called “politics of the past” – and made it another opportunity to tie himself to former President Barack Obama.

“I don’t know what was so bad about the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden,” said Biden. “What is it that he wants to get rid of?”

And he created one of the most memorable moments of the night, urging the crowd to pay a standing ovation to Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, Ukraine’s leading expert on the National Security Council, who testified during the impeachment hearings and was ousted by Trump’s hours in the White House earlier Friday ,

“I think we should all get up now and support Col. Vindman,” said Biden, throwing his hands over the podium. “Go up there!”

Steyer tries to break Biden’s firewall

Steyer’s strategy on Friday was clear: keep up with black voters by defeating Biden, whose support among African Americans has proven resilient.

Steyer called for reparation for African Americans, accused his opponents of saying “no word” about race, and, in a direct moment, demanded the approval of Biden, who was a prominent supporter in South Carolina, by Biden, who accused Steyer of the approval to buy the chairman of the state’s Black Caucus legislature.

“Anyone who thinks racism is a thing of the past and not a constant problem,” says Steyer.

The trio of debates made it clear that Steyer saw his way to becoming a viable candidate for the South Carolina Democratic nomination.

The billionaire businessman has recently had strong voting numbers in the state. A Fox News poll released in mid-January found that Steyer was 15% behind Biden but ahead of Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg.

Warren chooses her places – but mostly he stays with the script

Warren seemed to disappear from the hottest moments in the early stages of the debate, largely sticking to her script and avoiding confrontation with the other candidates when she tried to assert herself as the “unit candidate” of the primary candidate.

In the past few days, when the Iowa Caucuses became a historic political fiasco and candidates like Biden, Sanders, and Buttigieg exchanged attacks, Warren doubled their position.

She mostly stayed out of action, offside, and on stage when trying to position herself as the one who is hopeful of bringing a broken party together. But in a phase of debate in which conflicts attract attention, it did not attract much.

Until she caught it.

“I lived in an America where abortion was illegal. And rich women still got abortions, ”said Warren, and the crowd warned that the Supreme Court, like many red states, is on its way to ban women or make it almost impossible to get them.

The stakes, she added, are clear – and “if we want to protect people in the United States and to protect our right to rule over our bodies, we can’t just rely on the courts. “

Warren noted that a large majority of American voters are in favor of the right to abortion, and said the only recourse now is to “push for a solution to Congress.”

“It is time,” she said, “to have a national law to protect a woman’s right.”