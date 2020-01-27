7 scents to get you in the mood on Valentine's Day

Photo: Getty

Slow jams and bubbly bottles aren’t the only things that get couples going on Valentine’s Day. Research has shown that certain scents can help, including lavender, cinnamon and my personal favorite: sandalwood.

A study found that a touch of the warm and woody smell can overwhelm the senses and make you particularly sensitive.

In honor of February 14th and the fragrance fanatics, we have put together the most sensual and irresistible scents with sandalwood influences for you to splash (bathe) in.

Not to forget, these fragrances are also ideal as a gift for the holiday and beyond.

01

Nest cocoa forests eau de parfum

Photo: Sephora

02

Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum

Photo: Sephora

Photo: Sephora

04

Viktor & Rolf BONBON Eau de Parfum Spray

Photo: Sephora

05

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum

Photo: Nieman Marcus

06

LE LABO Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Photo: Nordstrom

07

Gucci Mémoire D’Une Odeur Eau de Parfum

Photo: Nordstrom

