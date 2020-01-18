7 of the craziest things ever found inside the walls

A painting by Gustav Klimt from 1917 worth $ 66 million was recently found inside a gallery wall in Italy where it disappeared 23 years ago.

The mystery of how “Portrait of a Lady” got there in the first place isn’t really a mystery at all. Obviously, the only explanation is that a nine-year-old boy, inspired by the 1996 film, Mission Impossible, staged an elaborate robbery that involved hanging from wires in order to make an invaluable work of art during the limited gallery window. renovation. He managed the entire operation effortlessly, only to be overcome with fear and regret by realizing that he did not know of a good fence that he could trust to move such a hot item. So began the task of 23 years of getting a job as a gardener in the same gallery, finding the perfect hiding place and waiting for an opportune moment to “find” the stolen masterpiece.

As I have said. No mystery. Simple enough. The same cannot be said of many of these strange and disturbing objects that people around the world have found inside their walls.

A scary antique doll

Reddit user optiplex7456 was replacing the front door of their house last year when this strange antique doll fell from the wall above the door. They describe the doll as “mainly a kind of canvas with wooden legs. No face”. It was stuffed into the wall with a long strip of leather and could have been there since the 1880s. Generally what makes a doll scary is the still features and the cold, dead eyes that stare at you. But the fact that this doll has no face at all and that it hid silently above the entrance to their house, makes it even more sinister.

Reddit’s best answer to the mystery was that the doll was probably an apotropaic object – which means that it is part of a traditional practice of placing objects inside walls, generally considered to confer some sort of spiritual protection. Many stories of strange things found inside the walls can be attributed to this superstition. For example …

Bottles full of human hair, nails and urine

One of the most common apotropaic objects is witch bottles. Since at least the 1600s, people have sealed them and put them inside the walls of their homes to ward off curses and dark spirits. Hair, nails, pins and urine are the most common contents, although sometimes people have even found teeth inside. Imagine finding a bottle during a renovation and thinking it might be some sort of time capsule, or some fancy old liquor, only to find a bunch of old pee and hair lying around inside. Maybe the only more disgusting thing would be …

Just a huge cache of human teeth

In Georgia, the dentists of yesteryear apparently had a creative way to get rid of their patients’ disgusting and sick teeth, which was to put them all inside a wall in what can only be a deliberate effort. to scare away some of the poor construction workers destined to find them. The whole building must have smelled of morning breath. Although it is probably better than the smell of …

Mummified cats

This is yet another case of apotropaic objects. Cats have long been associated with various magical abilities, and some people apparently believe that these abilities extend beyond death and have adopted the practice of placing dead cat corpses inside the walls of their homes. They were found in older homes across much of Europe and the United States, which must make a rather disturbing revelation, but perhaps not as shocking as …

A living missile

Many veterans have brought back memories of war that they were not really supposed to take away. In some cases, this means precious works of art, in other cases, living explosives. It’s fine (that is, ridiculously dangerous), but why the hell would someone put these explosives inside a wall? There must be a good reason, as it happened in at least three cases, with a grenade, an anti-tank rocket and even a 20-inch Korean War missile. At least they don’t stink of the place. They might even be worth the money to the good collector, but not as much as …

Even more priceless paintings

If you thought that Klimt’s painting in Italy was the first case of an important work of art lost behind a wall, you were wrong. There are actually tons of murals by famous artists that are walled up, including a painting by Da Vinci. Perhaps the best example, however, is Norman Rockwell’s painting – worth $ 15 million – hidden inside a wall to keep it from being seized during a messy divorce. It was discovered by the owners’ son years later, but what makes it truly incredible is the complete replica that the man painted to replace it so that his wife would not be suspicious. It’s not necessarily a moral thing to do, but it’s not as bad as …

400 barrels of toxic waste

John Currie, owner of “Currie Tar Products” in Ontario, Canada, was not a fan of proper waste disposal. In order to save money for his business, he preferred to simply erect a concrete wall to conceal 400 barrels of carcinogenic “coal tar, creosote and roof tar”. They were discovered in 2017 by the new owner, years after Currie’s death. Hundreds of thousands of dollars and weeks of cleaning were required to take care of everything. So it’s probably a good idea to have some extra money (or a painting by Norman Rockwell) aside before you start your next home renovation.

