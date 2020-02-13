7 dead as suspected armed men are said to have attacked the Kaduna market

Seven people were allegedly killed by suspected armed men at the Maro market in the Kajuru region of Kaduna state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. when traders closed on the market.

The armed men were reportedly opened fire on them and killed seven people with an unidentified number of innocent injuries.

According to a source, the alleged murderers shot sporadically in a vehicle when they arrived at the market.

According to the source, the reason for the attack is not known: “Immediately the armed men got out of their vehicle in the market and started shooting sporadically. After they carried out their illegal activity, they returned to their vehicle and went without security personnel to face them. “

When asked whether the armed men kidnapped people or left with money or material things, the source said: “While I am talking to you, I cannot say exactly whether they left with people or material things, but how they did did their shameful act, it seems that they were only there to kill.

The state police PR officer, ASP M. Jalige, did not answer his calls when the telephone was contacted. A text message forwarded to him received no response at the time this report was submitted.