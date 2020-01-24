7 cool engagement nail designs to try

Photo: Getty

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And for some women, vacation can be life-changing.

According to The Marriage Proposal Survey, February 14 is the most romantic day of the year. The event trumps with Christmas, New Year’s Eve and even meeting the couples on the first day.

If you don’t let yourself be surprised, consider this a fair warning: your lover can fall on one knee on Valentine’s Day. So make sure that your nails are ready to be photographed.

There is nothing worse than making the big announcement with a photo of your ring showing full cuticles and notched nail polish.

Keep the moment magical with these dreamy nail designs.

Quarter Moon French

Photo: Instagram / @ nailsbymimi

Holographic art

Photo: Instagram/@clawsby.htl

crystal

Go glitter

Photo: Instagram / @ nailsbymarissaa

Festive French

Photo: Instagram / @ tiannadoesnails

Magic marble

Photo: Instagram / @nailsbymarissaa

TOPICS: Beauty Nails Nail Art Nail Trends Valentine’s Day Valentine’s Day 2020