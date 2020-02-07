7.9 Lakh voters in Mizoram, 4.2 Lakh in Sikkim according to revised electoral roles

Aizawl / Gangtok Mizoram has a voter of 7,932,328, including 11,847 Brus, while Sikkim has 4.26,126 voters, according to the revised election lists of the two states. In Mizoram, the number of female voters was greater than the number of men in a ratio of 1054: 1000 in eight of the 11 districts of the state.

There are 4.10.085 female voters versus 3.89.243 men in the eight districts, head of state assistant election officer Lalrinpuia said on Friday.

Three newly created districts – Saitual, Hnahthial and Khawzawl – have not been included in the last electoral roll because the electoral districts among these districts have yet to be defined, he said.

There has been a 1.97 percent increase in the number of voters after the voter list review that took place between December 6 last year and January 15, Lalrinpuia said.

The 7.9 lakh voters represent 60 percent of the population of Mizoram, officials said.

There are 20,492 first voters in the state, including 10,586 men and 9,906 women, he said. According to the revised list, out of 11,847 Bru voters, there are 5,786 women housed in six transit camps in Tripura, Lanrinpuia said.

He said that the names of those Bru voters who returned to Mizoram last year during the last repatriation have been added to the revised electoral roll.

The official said of the eight districts, Aizawl has the highest number of voters at 3,00,394, followed by Lunglei at 1,608,735, while Siaha has the least voter at 40,658 votes.

There are 1,222 polling stations in 40 meeting chairs in Mizoram. On the other hand, of the 4.26.126 voters in Sikkim, 2.16.852 men and 2.09.274 women, a release issued by the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Telang said.

There has been a net increase of 1.03 percent in the number of voters since the draft election list was published on December 17 last year.

A total of 4,996 new voters have been added to the latest voter list, of which 75 percent of the age group of 18-19 years, it said, adding that names of 659 voters have been removed during the review.

The exercise was conducted from December 17 last year to January 15.

