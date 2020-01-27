626 EU members adopt resolutions against India on CAA and Kashmir

The government, according to sources, will maintain that each society takes into account a context and criteria to formulate its own naturalization process. European countries have themselves followed the same approach, said an official. “It is not discrimination,” he added.

Sources have said that New Delhi hopes that the sponsors and supporters of the project in the EU will engage with it to obtain a full and accurate assessment of the facts before going any further. “As democracies, the European Parliament must not take measures that question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world,” said a senior official.

Interestingly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in the process of completing the EU Brexit, addressed India to strengthen trade and bilateral ties. EU-UK relations have deteriorated since the Brexit vote.

.