60 hours since we offered the dialogue, no response from Shaheen Bagh protesters: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Shaheen Bagh, which has become the epicenter of anti-CAA protests, is at the center of a growing political unrest prior to the polls of Delhi on February 8.

Senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shahnawaz Hussain spoke in two separate sessions on Monday on News18 India’s Delhi Agenda on Monday, discussing the ongoing protests in Shaheen Bagh as they discussed the upcoming elections in the national capital.

While Shahnawaz Hussain and congress leader Manish Tiwari came face to face with the session, “Shaheen Bagh Me Kab Baat Banegi?”, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke during the session on the politicization of anti-CAA protests, “Delhi Kitni Door? “.

“Parties influencing innocent anti-CAA protesters”

In response to a question about the Infectious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Hussain said: “Union Minister Amit Shah clarified in parliament that the law will take away the citizenship of no one. Congress attorneys had asked this question and Shah responded as a lawyer. The law addresses the issues of persecuted minorities in other countries. The issue is used to aggravate the situation. Shaheen Bagh becomes a no-man’s-land between AAP and Congress. ”

On another question about division and BJP referring to Shaheen Bagh as “Tauheen Bagh,” Hussain said, “The political parties have interests and influence the innocent women in Shaheen Bagh,” Hussain said.

Tiwari argued that his party objects to CAA because the law is against the constitution and discriminates on the basis of religion: “Just because a law has been passed by both parliament buildings, this does not mean that it cannot be challenged as unconstitutional. ”

Tiwari insisted that there is nothing wrong with the protests at Shaheen Bagh, because it is their constitutional right to fight against what they think against their own interests guaranteed to them by the country’s constitution. “Everyone has the right to express disappointment at the central government. It is the responsibility of the government to enter into a dialogue. Both the state and central government are running away from it, “said the leader of the congress.

In the defense of Anurag Thakur

On the use of offensive language, including the use of the slogan “Goli Maaro” by BJP leader Anurag Thakur, Hussain said: “Anurag Thakur only said” Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko “and what came after that was added by the public.”

During an election rally in Delhi last week, Finance Minister Thakur had called “desh ke gaddaron ko” to which the crowd responded, “goli maro saalon ko” (shoot the traitors). The incident drew a sharp response from Congress demanding that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

In a veiled attack on congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Hussain asked why the top leadership of the congress had not visited Shaheen Bagh once, despite offering support to the ongoing helm. Tiwari said that in the last three days of the campaign, “shirsh neta” will be campaigning in the area.

“There are parties who try to teach the fear factor. My appeal to Indian Muslims is, don’t be afraid. Those who lost in elections practice this policy, but we want “sabka saath sabka vikaas,” Hussain said.

“Shaheen Bagh turns into an ideology”

Speaking of the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, Ravi Shankar Prasad announced: “Mulk ko batne nahi denge (we will not divide the land)”, insisting that Shaheen Bagh now become a vichar (ideology).

“Everyone has the right to protest, but Shaheen Bagh has now become a belief system, it is not yet in the early stages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said: “If you are angry with me, burn my image and not the land.” ”

“The BJP must be voted to power in Delhi so that people who aggravate the thought of Shaheen Bagh and cause anger are disappointed,” he said.

Prasad said the Modi government has offered to enter into a structured dialogue with the demonstrators, but so far has received no response: “We have not heard from the demonstrators so far. They can choose their leaders and we can have a dialogue. It has been 60 hours since we made the offer, but they have not taken any action. ”

Opposite the use of the word “Azadi” in anti-CAA protests, Prasad said, “What do they mean by” azadi “? Everyone in this country enjoys freedom – this country is just as good for Muslims as it is for Hindus. When we design and implement policies such as Ayushman Baharat and Digital India or provide villages with electricity, we make no distinction between Hindus and Muslims. This country cannot be broken by anyone. ”

He also questioned the silence of Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of Shaheen Bagh and condemned Pakistan’s interest in the Delhi elections.

Women of Shaheen Bagh

The women in Shaheen Bagh, aware of the political atmosphere that grumbles around their protests, say they will continue their excitement. “We’ve never come out this way in the last 70 years – whether it was Babri demolition or riots. This time it’s different … hum nikaalne ki baat ho rahi hai (they’re talking about throwing us out). They will ask for papers and we do not have them. So what will they do? “Asked Nusrat, who participated in the protests for the past 50 days.

“We need a change in the law, it is for the future of my children. We have written the PM. He must understand fears, “said another female protester.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.