6 year old with Down syndrome points finger gun to teacher, called police

A primary school in Pennsylvania called on the police for a six-year-old girl with Down syndrome after pretending to shoot her teacher with her fingers.

The girl’s mother, Maggie Gaines, wrongly treated Tredyffrin-Easttown School District for the November incident and said her daughter, Margot, unknowingly made a gesture that caused a disciplinary investigation, CBS3 .

Gaines said her daughter has now recorded a police report.

“My daughter got frustrated and pointed her finger at her teacher and said,” I’ll shoot you, “Gaines told the outlet this week.

“At that time they went to the director’s office and it was soon determined that she didn’t even know what she was saying.”

It was concluded that no damage had been done and the threat was considered temporary because the statement was frustrated. However, the school district said it was their policy to report this to the authorities.

“I was fine with everything until I called the police,” Gaines said. “And I said,” You definitely don’t have to call the police. You know, this is ridiculous. “

Gaines insisted that her daughter did not understand what she had done, let alone the interrogation by the school officials.

“They asked her questions and she said,” Oh, I’m shooting Mama, “laughs, or” I’m shooting my brother. ” The director asked: “Do you want to hurt your teacher?” And she said no and it seemed like she didn’t even know what that meant, “Gaines explained.

“She really didn’t understand what she was saying, and Down’s syndrome is one aspect,” she continued, “but I’m sure all 6-year-olds don’t really know what that means.”

“The whole thing is an exaggeration for a body like this,” she said. “Children do not have the same understanding as adults, these are children, not adults, with not the same life experience.”

“Now, there is a record on the police that says she was a threat to her teacher.”

The family calls on the school board to change the policy.

Pennsylvania Senate, Andrew Dinniman, also said he believes that the situation has also been treated incorrectly.

“As a senator, an educator and a parent, I am concerned when I hear that such important decisions seem to be blindly guided by written policy or legal interpretation, without those in positions of authority using their judgment, experience and common sense weighing in, “he said. “Furthermore, I am alarmed that a school appears to be acting as an extension of the police force in the dissemination of data and data about children as young as infants.”

The Tredyffrin-Easttown School District said it would review the policy during a committee meeting.

“In developing current practice, the district worked with parents, law enforcement agencies, and private safety / mental health agencies and legal advisors to ensure that our security measures reflected significant input from both our local community and school safety experts. “

Joseph Glatts, police officer of Tredyffrin, told the Daily local news that such a report is not uncommon.

“Officers are called to make a report regardless of their age. It’s for reporting purposes only,” he said. “Youth records are not available to anyone. No one can get it.”

The school district added: “Consultation is not the same as doing a police report and asking for an investigation. It allows the district to receive a judgment from the law enforcement agency on the level of threat, but equally it is important for agencies to be able to provide and use the information and to make plans for appropriate support. Consultation does not lead to a criminal record or youth record for the child. “

