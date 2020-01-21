National-World

A New Jersey firefighter and his family lost their home on Sunday in a fire, but his daughter made sure the family was safe.

Madalyn Karlbon, six, heard a smoke alarm go off at her house in the middle of the night, according to the Facebook page of the Avenel Fire Department. After seeing smoke, she woke up her father, Avenel’s former fire chief, Jimmy Karlbon, and they helped keep the family safe.

Avenel fire chief Frank Strain told CNN on Tuesday that the family’s home was found uninhabitable after an accidental fire in Karlbons’ kitchen.

In the meantime, toys, clothes and other gifts have been pouring in.

“We got a few dollars,” said Strain. “It doesn’t hurt. I haven’t counted them yet, but it’s by the thousands. “

Strain, a former chef himself, said he had known Karlbon for 30 years and knew who he would reply to when the address was given.

“He’s like a brother to me,” said Strain. “We are just praying that everyone will be away.”

Avenel Fire Department said in another Facebook article that the family stayed in a nearby hotel until renovations could be completed in their home, but they quickly complimented Madalyn for her bravery and quick thought.

“Well done Madalyn,” said the department. “You really are a hero !!!”