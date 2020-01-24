6 Tips to Help You Continue to the New Year's Health Resolution

Nearly 80% of people dropped their New Year’s resolution in the second week of February. If you are both guilty but expect a different result this year, we can help.

Maintaining a New Year’s fitness resolution is very difficult. Going to the gym every day is tedious, and it’s easier to give up than to follow. So, if you do this by 2020 stay in your New Year’s health resolution, you’ll need a push.

Here are our health and wellness tips to help you stay on track with your New Year’s fitness resolutions:

Take it slowly

Yes, we understand the excitement of starting a new year, but don’t push yourself too hard on the day. It’s better to be comfortable with a workout routine than to go out on your first day at the gym. Pushing yourself too hard will result in frustration, further persuading you from visiting the gym.

Immerse yourself in your new workout routine. Gradually build your perfect routine in the coming weeks and months. Developing your workout and alternating activities will keep you excited about going to the gym regularly.

Get a Workout Buddy

If you are not regular, the gym can be stunned. The best thing to do is to find someone who also has a New Year’s health resolution and hit the gym at the same time. A gym buddy makes the whole experience fun. CNN also says that social interaction has been shown to increase the likelihood of working people.

Social interaction makes the gym less intimidating and less boring. For increased social engagement, try an exercise class or two. And when you pre-pay for a class, you’re more likely to go.

Set achievable Goals

Too often, we set unrealistic goals that are unrealistic. For your 2020 fitness New Year’s resolution, it’s best to rethink this approach. Instead of saying, “I’m going to lose 40 pounds in 3 months,” opt for a realistic one like “I’ll have more toned body by the end of the year.” Or go for something like, “I’ll include fruits and vegetables in each of my meals.”

Ensuring that your goals are reached is the hidden key to success. Develop your goals within a year. Increase the intensity of your goals as you gain a solid foundation and endurance.

Keep a Detailed Diary of Food and Development Track

Keeping track of your progress is a must to follow in your New Year’s health and fitness resolutions. One way to do this is with a food diary. When you commit yourself to your diet, you are more likely to eat better. Every day be sure to log what you eat and other nutrition information. This is one of the most important New Year’s health tips we can give you.

In addition to this, track your weight loss progress. Weigh yourself on a weekly basis and keep a record of it. It is also a good idea to take photographs to document your body’s transformation. Before and after photos are great for motivation and keep you going throughout the year.

Don’t Be Too Hard on Yourself

We are our own worst enemies. We are all guilty of being a little harsh on ourselves, but that negativity has no place in your health journey. Be sure to maintain a positive self-image throughout your weight loss and health journey.

If you slip up and indulge in some late-night snacks, don’t worry. Some extra calories should not ruin your entire year’s growth. Accept that you are human and move on with your day. Don’t stick to any small mistakes.

Reward yourself

A key ingredient in the success of your New Year’s health and fitness journey is to reward yourself with small rewards as you hit goals. Reward yourself for healthy treatments and other exciting things as you progress.

Lost 5 pounds? Buy yourself a new quality water bottle. Had a healthy week? Maybe buy the new yoga mat you noticed. Small rewards like this are what will push you to the finish line.

Stick to these fitness tips, and you are sure to be able to do so by 2020 in full solving your New Year’s fitness. Keep up the fitness routines of your celebs and more at The Shade Room!

