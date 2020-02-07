6 people were killed and injured in a fire at the LA hotel

Top Stories

One man was killed and six people injured, including one who was in critical condition and injured in a fire on both floors of the 28-part Venice Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. At least one resident had to jump from the upper floor to safety.

Shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters were called to the hotel on 8686 Venice Boulevard near Cattaraugus Avenue and, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, discovered burning fire in several rooms. The flame was later referred to as a major alarm fire.

A man died at the scene and another man was hospitalized in critical condition. A man and woman who were later hospitalized in severe condition were put in serious condition. One man was hospitalized in good condition and another man was treated for a minor injury at the crime scene. A fireman was treated for a “non-life threatening” respiratory problem, Humphrey said.

The fire department has not confirmed the report the woman has brought to safety.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 105 firefighters extinguished the flames in 39 minutes and precipitation was declared at 2:43 a.m., Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The east-facing alleys of Venice Boulevard have been closed in the area to house fire engines.

