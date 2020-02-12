6 Kansas City employees plead guilty of overtime fraud News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Six employees from the Kansas City Public Works Department admitted that they had worked together for more than three years to collect about $ 58,000 in overtime that they had not earned.

When the city receives calls about knocked down or damaged signs that are considered essential – such as stop signs or revenue signs – public works employees are called upon to work overtime to repair or replace the signs.

Prosecutors said the defendants admitted that they or their friends and family members reported damaged signs in the evening or at the weekend to be called up to fix them. They then submitted timesheets and work orders that indicated that they had confirmed the signs, while they had not done so. Signs that were actually damaged were often not repaired until the following working day.

The conspiracy lasted from January 2013 to November 2016. An internal investigation found that about 75 percent of the callouts for damaged characters between August 23, 2016 and November 13, 2016 were fraudulent. City officials then alerted the FBI.

Prentis M. Rayford, 37, Eric McKamey, 47, and Edward Lee Ellingburg, 48, all of Kansas City, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participate in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Co-defendants Paul Myers, 62, Kenneth Gethers, 34, and Julio Prospero, 49, throughout Kansas City, have also been guilty of their role in the conspiracy.

