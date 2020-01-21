Chinese authorities are racing to contain the spread of a new virus that has killed at least six people and disgusted nearly 300 people after it was confirmed that the infection can spread between humans.

Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus was first detected, announced on Tuesday a series of new measures, including the cancellation of the next Lunar New Year celebrations, which are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people. .

Travel agencies have been banned from removing groups from Wuhan and the number of thermal monitors and control zones in public areas will be increased. Traffic police will also conduct spot checks on private vehicles entering and leaving town to search for live poultry or wild animals after the virus has been linked to a seafood and live animal market, according to a report from state media The People’s Daily, citing the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

The new measures come after Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered “determined efforts to stop the spread” of the virus.

However, it is now feared that efforts to contain it will come too late, hampered by a slow Chinese bureaucracy which has failed to put in place enough measures in time.

Over the next few days, hundreds of millions of Chinese are expected to start traveling across the country and abroad while the annual Lunar New Year break is underway, heightening concerns about a further outbreak of cases.

Although infections were first detected in Wuhan in mid-December, infrared temperature control zones were not installed at the city’s airports and train stations until January 14, according to official media. .

The Chinese National Health Commission announced on Tuesday that it had received 291 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus, including 77 new cases reported on January 20.

According to the National Health Commission, patients have been identified as carrying the virus in Hubei province – where Wuhan is located (270 cases); Beijing (five cases); Guangdong Province (14 cases); and Shanghai (two cases). Suspicious cases have also been reported in Yunnan, Sichuan, Guangxi and Shandong provinces.

The death toll rose to six on Tuesday evening, after the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission confirmed that a 66-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman died on January 20.

He added that 60 new cases were confirmed late Monday in the city of Wuhan, where a 15-year-old is the youngest to be infected.

Beyond China, the epidemic has so far spread to Thailand, Japan and South Korea. Taiwan has discovered the island’s first case at Taoyuan International Airport, the Taiwan Center for Disease Control announced on Tuesday.

He said that a woman traveling from Wuhan complained to health workers that she felt bad after leaving her flight. She was placed in solitary confinement where new tests confirmed that she had contracted the virus, the agency added.

The patient in South Korea told local authorities that she developed fever and muscle aches on Saturday and that she received cold medicine from a doctor in Wuhan before being sent on her way. .

Despite initial reports that the virus is unlikely to spread between humans, Chinese health officials have now said there is “definitely human-to-human transmission”. One patient is said to have infected up to 14 medical staff in a hospital, suggesting that the disease can spread much more easily than previously thought.

The specter of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 people in a pandemic that ravaged Asia in 2002 and 2003, has dominated the discussion of the current virus.

During the SARS epidemic, Chinese authorities initially downplayed the dangers and the censored coverage, preventing people from realizing the severity of the virus and taking action in time to stop its spread.

Zhong Nanshan, an expert with the National Health Commission of China investigating the Wuhan virus, told state media on Monday that although it is not as severe as SARS, the number of people affected of the disease “was increasing” and suggested that the “mortality rate at the time is not so representative.”

A study by researchers in the UK estimated that the number of infections in Wuhan is still largely underestimated, the actual number being closer to 1,700, based on the spread of the virus to other cities and countries in a relatively short period of time.

Even before cases were detected in other countries, efforts to contain Wuhan coronavirus were international. Wuhan alone has connections to dozens of overseas destinations, and Beijing and Shanghai have hundreds of others.

Airports across Asia have stepped up the temperature control of incoming passengers, as have several hubs in the United States with connections to Wuhan, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

With all indications that the virus has a relatively slow incubation time, however, these efforts may be insufficient to stop its spread.

“You absolutely cannot prevent the entry into the country of a disease like this. The incubation period is probably a week, “said Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy on Tuesday. “It’s about identifying those at high risk and making sure that those at high risk know this and know how to get medical care.”

He said that while there is no reason to be alarmed immediately, the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher than that currently reported and urged people to be alert for potential symptoms.

Australian authorities quarantined a man in Brisbane on Tuesday who returned from Wuhan with possible symptoms of the coronavirus. He will remain isolated until his symptoms are gone, Queensland health officials said.

In the United States, the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine against the new virus, although it will take at least a few months before the start of the first phase of clinical trials and more than a year before a vaccine is available.

Scientists from Texas, New York and China are also working on a vaccine, according to Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“The lesson we have learned is that coronavirus infections are serious and one of the most recent and significant health threats,” Hotez told CNN.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it would convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the epidemic is a “international in scope” public health emergency and what recommendations should be made to help manage its spread.