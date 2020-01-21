6 dead, nearly 300 infected, when China confirms that Wuhan virus can be transmitted by humans - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Officials in China are struggling to curb the spread of a new virus that has killed at least six people and killed nearly 300 after it was confirmed that the infection could spread between people.

Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the corona virus was first discovered, announced a number of new measures on Tuesday, including the cancellation of the upcoming New Year celebrations, which are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.

Travel agencies are prohibited from taking groups out of Wuhan, and the number of thermal screens and demonstration areas in public spaces is increasing. The traffic police will also sample private vehicles entering and exiting the city to search for live poultry or wild animals after the virus has been linked to a seafood and live animal market. According to a report by the state media of the People’s Daily, citing the Wuhans Municipal Health Commission.

The new measures come after Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “determined efforts to curb the spread” of the virus on Monday.

However, there are concerns that containment efforts will be late and hampered by slow Chinese bureaucracy, which has failed to take adequate measures in good time.

Although infections were first detected in Wuhan in mid-December, government media at the city’s airports and train stations did not set up infrared temperature monitoring areas until January 14.

The Chinese national health commission announced on Tuesday that it had received 291 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus. 77 new cases were reported on January 20.

According to the National Health Commission, it was found that patients in Hubei province where Wuhan is located are infected with the virus (270 cases). Beijing (five cases); Guangdong Province (14 cases); and Shanghai (two cases). Suspected cases have also been reported in Yunnan, Sichuan, Guangxi and Shandong provinces.

The death toll rose to six on Tuesday evening after the Wuhan City Health Commission confirmed that a 66-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman died on January 20.

It was added that by the end of Monday, 60 new cases had been confirmed in Wuhan City, where a 15-year-old was the youngest to be infected.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are expected to travel across the country and overseas in the coming days as the annual New Year break is in full swing, which in some cases increases concerns about a further increase.

So far, the outbreak has spread beyond China to Thailand, Japan and South Korea. The patient in South Korea informed the officials there that she had a fever and muscle pain on Saturday and was given cold medication by a doctor in Wuhan before being sent on the way.

Despite initial reports that the virus is unlikely to spread between people, the Chinese health authorities have now identified a “definitely human-to-human disease”. It is believed that a patient infected up to 14 medical personnel in a hospital. Disease can spread much more easily than previously thought.

The specter of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 people in a pandemic in Asia in 2002 and 2003, has hit the discussion of the current virus hard.

During the SARS outbreak, the Chinese authorities first downplayed the dangers and censored reporting to prevent people from noticing the severity of the virus and took timely measures to stop it from spreading.

Zhong Nanshan, an expert from the Chinese National Health Commission that is investigating the Wuhan virus, told government media on Monday that while it is not as severe as SARS, the number of people with the disease is “increasing” and the ” Mortality rate at “The moment is not that representative. “

A study by researchers in the UK estimated that the number of infections in Wuhan is still greatly underestimated. The actual number is 1,700, based on the spread of the virus in other cities and countries in a relatively short time.

Worldwide effort

Even before cases were discovered in South Korea, Japan, and Thailand, efforts to curb the Wuhan corona virus were international. Wuhan alone has connections to dozens of overseas destinations, and Beijing and Shanghai still have hundreds.

Airports across Asia have stepped up temperature monitoring of incoming passengers, as have multiple hubs in the United States with connections to Wuhan, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

However, with all signs that the virus has a relatively slow incubation period, these efforts may not be enough to stop it from spreading.

“You cannot absolutely prevent the entry of such a disease. The incubation period is probably a week, ”said Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy on Tuesday. “It’s about identifying those at high risk and ensuring that people at high risk know about it and how to get medical help.”

He said that while there was no immediate alert, the actual number of cases was likely to be far higher than currently reported, and urged people to be vigilant about possible symptoms.

The Australian authorities quarantined a man in Brisbane on Tuesday who returned from Wuhan with possible symptoms of the coronavirus. He will remain isolated until his symptoms go away, Queensland health officials said.

In the United States, the National Institutes of Health are working on a vaccine against the new virus. However, it will take at least a few months for the first phase of clinical trials to begin and more than a year for a vaccine to be available.

Scientists in Texas, New York, and China are also working on a vaccine, according to Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“The lesson we learned is that coronavirus infections are serious and one of the latest and greatest global health threats,” Hotez told CNN.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it would hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak was a public health emergency of “international importance” and what recommendations should be made to curb the spread.

