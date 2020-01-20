(Spicy Southern Kitchen)

Tired of eating the same old beef dishes night after night? Then you would like to get to know these hearty cube steak dinner recipes. Read on to find chicken steak, Swiss steak, beef parmesan, and more.

What is cubed steak?

Without research I couldn’t really answer you. I mean, I know it’s beef that looks like it’s perforated, but I wouldn’t call it a real definition. According to Wikipedia: Cube steak is a piece of beef, usually a round piece or sirloin, which is tenderized by violently pounding with a meat tenderizer or with an electric tenderizer. The name refers to the shape of the notches, which are referred to as “dice” in this process.

See also: 12 sensational steak recipes for today’s dinner

With all the use of the word “tenderizer” one would think this would be a very tender piece of meat. Not really, at least not until you cook it properly. If you want to get tender meat to melt, you have to cook the cubed steaks slowly. If you agree with the knife and fork and your molars, you can use diced steaks for rural fried steak or other quick preparations.

No matter how you cook it, you will love this inexpensive and versatile piece of beef. Click “Start Gallery” to view six simple cube steak recipes that I know you want to try!

Are you looking for new beef recipes to try? Don’t miss them!

(You will want to learn about these hearty Cube Steak dinner recipes!)