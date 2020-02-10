5G smartphone sales to 170-200 million in 2020, MediaTek expects

MediaTek initially expected 5G smartphones to sell more than 200 million units prior to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Representative image. (Illustration: CC0 Public Domain)

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has announced that it will reduce the expected 5G smartphone sales from more than 200 million to between 170 and 200 million in 2020 as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in China. China is an important market where most 5G smartphones are expected. According to reports, MediaTek predicts that China will still deliver around 100-120 million 5G smartphones this year, accounting for a global market share of 60 percent, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs, the US investment banking and financial services provider, predicts a hefty 200 million 5G smartphone shipments worldwide. The predicted value is about 20 times more than the 2019 sales figure. Estimates suggest that there will be about one million new 5G base stations in China this year. This is higher than the original 600,000 prediction by Goldman Sachs.

In addition, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun has announced that the company plans to pump $ 7 billion into 5G, AI and IoT over the next five years. Last month, Chinese local research agencies suggest that 20 percent of all mid-range smartphones support 5G, thanks to the expansion of the network in the country. In December 2019 alone, an estimated five million 5G-compatible smartphones were sold. More than 20 percent of smartphones under $ 290 this year are expected to be suitable for 5G.

The revised shipping estimates really emphasize the impact that Coronavirus has had on all fronts. With an increasing number of deaths from the virus, large provinces in China, which make a major contribution to the production and assembly of electronics, have been locked to prevent the virus from spreading and protect new individuals. As a result, factories have also been closed, taxing the estimated number of devices that can be sold throughout the year.

(With input from IANS)

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.