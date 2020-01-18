55,000 people will run the streets of Mumbai on Sunday

Mumbai: What does it take for runners to be passionate enough to go to the financial capital of India each year for the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM)? They come from all over the world to Mumbai every year just to be part of the big gala event where the race unites them all.

On Sunday, around 55,000 runners will go to the starting line to cover the kilometers and win the finishing medal. Whether it’s the dream race, the 21 km or 42 km category, the determination is great and the passion to challenge their minds, to be their own competition and to emerge better versions of themselves encourage runners to go out and conquer the streets of Mumbai. This motivation, this goal, this feeling of accomplishment. This is the euphoria that surrounds TMM.

What’s new this year is that the organizers of the Procam International race are launching a virtual race in collaboration with Asics Runkeeper. Procam International, which launched the Mumbai Marathon in 2004, has been instrumental in creating a racing community and culture across the country, which has inspired business people like Anil Ambani and the president of Tata Sons, N Chandrashekaran, to organize a 42 km marathon.

Seasoned runners have spent months working hard to train on D-Day and TMM continues to draw them halfway across the country to a city that never sleeps. Srinivas Guntupalli, an IT professional from Bangalore, heads TMM for the 11th consecutive time. It started in 2008 with the 6 km dream run, went to a half marathon the following year and in 2010 ran a full marathon. “I go back there year after year for the excellent course and the enthusiastic crowd, runners and supporters. This little girl on the road to Peddar who offered me candy and shouted “Uncle run” while I was struggling at 36 km, the bands on the sea route and the view on the sea connection are worth it ” says Srinivas Guntupalli.

He adds: “As a runner, I would say that it is important to decrease by a few weeks towards the event. Stocking up on carbohydrates during the week, having a brutal pace strategy to follow and focusing on recovery after the marathon would make the race more enjoyable, ”says Srinivas.

Srinivas training includes several months of cross training, strength and conditioning outside the race. To date, he has run 49 full marathons, 5 ultra-marathons and 43 half-marathons.

