52 couples who have sealed their worldwide love with a kiss

Photo credit: @worldtravelingwatsons
Love is in the air – literally. But not just any kind of love, but Black Love. From the coast of Ghana to the streets of New York City, black couples explore the world with their forever travel buddy and spread a joy that has moved mountains and born nations.
That global romance is about more than just collecting a few passport stamps. It is about reconnecting, connecting and unapologically celebrating the power of their union, not just this month, but all 365 days of the year.
If you’re looking for a reason to believe in the power of black love – and a bit of travel inspiration – view photos of a couple of jet-setting couples who seal their love with a kiss all over the world.
@blossoms_etn
Sealed with a kiss in … Cairo, Egypt.
Photo credit: @blossoms_etn
@sirenyti
Sealed with a kiss in … Dominican Republic.
Photo credit: @sirenyti
@ mamatica007
Sealed with a kiss on … Aruba.
Photo credit: @ mamatica007
@TeandToine
Sealed with a kiss in … Paris, France.
Photo credit: @TeandToine
@sharron_esq
Sealed with a kiss in … Cartagena, Colombia.
Photo credit: @sharron_esq
@travelingguanacos
Sealed with a kiss in … Vatican City, Italy.
Photo credit: @travelingguanacos
@threasure trainer
Sealed with a kiss in … Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Photo credit: @thetreasuretrainer
@the_stiles
Sealed with a kiss in … The Bahamas.
Photo credit: @the_stiles
@RonnieDunston
Sealed with a kiss in … Mauritius.
Photo credit: @RonnieDunston
@SipofTravel
Sealed with a kiss in … Page, Arizona.
Photo credit: @SipofTravel
@taranotshaun
Sealed with a kiss in … Exuma, Bahamas.
Photo credit: @taranotshaun
@liveloveteach
Sealed with a kiss in Athens, Greece.
Photo credit: @liveloveteach
@solrebel
Sealed with a kiss in … Maui, Hawaii.
Photo credit: @solrebel
@ dwalker80
Sealed with a kiss in … Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo credit: @ dwalker80
@romaltune and @ lepetitmarche1
Sealed with a kiss in … Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Photo credit: @romaltune and @ lepetitmarche1
@joebiam and @ms_toni_
Sealed with a kiss in … Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo credit: @joebiam and @ms_toni_
@retashistory
Sealed with a kiss in … Palawan, Philippines.
Photo credit: @retashistory
@christingomes_
Sealed with a kiss in … Paris, France.
Photo credit: @christingomes_
@flyfamilyadventures
Sealed with a kiss … in Bali, Indonesia.
Photo credit: @flyfamilyadventures
@worldtravelingwatsons
Sealed with a kiss in … Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
Photo credit: @worldtravelingwatsons
@cyberexec and @iammrsbird
Sealed with a kiss in … Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo credit: @cyberexec and @iammrsbird
@thefreespirited_nurse
Sealed with a kiss in … Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
Photo credit: @thefreespirited_nurse
@shantaya speaks
Sealed with a kiss in … Havana, Cuba
Photo credit: @shantayaspeaks
@chandajaye
Sealed with a kiss in … Barbados.
Photo credit: @chandajaye
@franny_the_traveler
Sealed with a kiss in … Deshaies, Guadeloupe.
Photo credit: @franny_the_traveler
@ 87pages
Sealed with a kiss in … Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
Photo credit: @ 87 pages
@_mizz_jay_
Sealed with a kiss in … Key Largo, Florida.
Photo credit: @_mizz_jay_
@ blu_wolv3rin3
Sealed with a kiss in … Teotihuacan, Mexico.
Photo credit: @ blu_wolv3rin3
@isthatyourhairrr and @ c_me1015
Sealed with a kiss … Chiang Rai, Thailand.
Photo credit: @isthatyourhairrr and @ c_me1015
@ disabled.diva.travels and @ meltx2000
Sealed with a kiss in … Cairo, Egypt.
Photo credit: @ disabled.diva.travels and @ meltx2000
@globalmidwife & @uptowndiddy
Sealed with a kiss in … Iceland.
Photo credit: @globalmidwife & @uptowndiddy
@thethoughtcard
Sealed with a kiss in … Beijing, China.
Photo credit: @thethoughtcard
@datallenlife
Sealed with a kiss in … Beijing, China.
Photo credit: @datallenlife
@theheatherjgreen
Sealed with a kiss in … Stonehenge, UK.
Photo credit: @theheatherjgreen
@toyadelazy and @alissonchaig
Sealed with a kiss in … Bogota, Colombia.
Photo credit: @toyadelazy and @alissonchaig
@empressimara
Sealed with a kiss in … Paris, France.
Photo credit: @empressimara
@traitravels
Sealed with a kiss in … Beirut, Lebanon.
Photo credit: @traitravels
@MommaLarJ
Sealed with a kiss in … St. Croix, USVI.
Photo credit: @MommaLarJ
@tonistravels
Sealed with a kiss in … Nassau, Bahamas.
Photo credit: @tonistravels
@mahogany.mary and @theandrekelly
Sealed with a kiss in … Bali, Indonesia.
Photo credit: @mahogany.mary and @theandrekelly
@ ebenlove8
Sealed with a kiss in … Cartagena, Colombia.
Photo credit: @ ebenlove8
@Lnsyrae
Sealed with a kiss in … Cartagena, Colombia.
Photo credit: @Lnsyrae
@OurLindsayTravels
Sealed with a kiss in … St. Kitts and Nevis.
Photo credit: @OurLindsayTravels
Kinta Montilus
Sealed with a kiss in … Sydney, Australia.
Photo credit: Kinta Montilus
@ drkelly2006
Sealed with a kiss in … Barcelona, Spain.
Photo credit: @ drkelly2006
@aishasooofly
Sealed with a kiss in … Washington, D.C.
Photo credit: @aishasooofly
@leadnglady and @jevon_davis
Sealed with a kiss in … Bali, Indonesia.
Photo credit: @leadnglady and @jevon_davis
@ Earth_one757
Sealed with a kiss in … Tokyo, Japan.
Photo credit: @ Earth_one757
@haitianspartan
Sealed with a kiss in … Phuket, Thailand.
Photo credit: @haitianspartan
@lily_goalchaser
Sealed with a kiss in … Martha’s Vineyard.
Photo credit: @lily_goalchaser
@verselee
Sealed with a kiss in … Mexico.
Photo credit: @verselee
Nicole Bertrand Nixon
Sealed with a kiss in … Mahé, Seychelles.
Photo credit: Nicole Bertrand Nixon
