52 couples who have sealed their worldwide love with a kiss

Photo credit: @worldtravelingwatsons

Love is in the air – literally. But not just any kind of love, but Black Love. From the coast of Ghana to the streets of New York City, black couples explore the world with their forever travel buddy and spread a joy that has moved mountains and born nations.

That global romance is about more than just collecting a few passport stamps. It is about reconnecting, connecting and unapologically celebrating the power of their union, not just this month, but all 365 days of the year.

If you’re looking for a reason to believe in the power of black love – and a bit of travel inspiration – view photos of a couple of jet-setting couples who seal their love with a kiss all over the world.

01

@blossoms_etn

Sealed with a kiss in … Cairo, Egypt.

Photo credit: @blossoms_etn

02

@sirenyti

Sealed with a kiss in … Dominican Republic.

Photo credit: @sirenyti

03

@ mamatica007

Sealed with a kiss on … Aruba.

Photo credit: @ mamatica007

04

@TeandToine

Sealed with a kiss in … Paris, France.

Photo credit: @TeandToine

05

@sharron_esq

Sealed with a kiss in … Cartagena, Colombia.

Photo credit: @sharron_esq

06

@travelingguanacos

Sealed with a kiss in … Vatican City, Italy.

Photo credit: @travelingguanacos

07

@threasure trainer

Sealed with a kiss in … Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photo credit: @thetreasuretrainer

08

@the_stiles

Sealed with a kiss in … The Bahamas.

Photo credit: @the_stiles

09

@RonnieDunston

Sealed with a kiss in … Mauritius.

Photo credit: @RonnieDunston

10

@SipofTravel

Sealed with a kiss in … Page, Arizona.

Photo credit: @SipofTravel

11

@taranotshaun

Sealed with a kiss in … Exuma, Bahamas.

Photo credit: @taranotshaun

12

@liveloveteach

Sealed with a kiss in Athens, Greece.

Photo credit: @liveloveteach

13

@solrebel

Sealed with a kiss in … Maui, Hawaii.

Photo credit: @solrebel

14

@ dwalker80

Sealed with a kiss in … Cape Town, South Africa.

Photo credit: @ dwalker80

15

@romaltune and @ lepetitmarche1

Sealed with a kiss in … Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Photo credit: @romaltune and @ lepetitmarche1

16

@joebiam and @ms_toni_

Sealed with a kiss in … Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Photo credit: @joebiam and @ms_toni_

17

@retashistory

Sealed with a kiss in … Palawan, Philippines.

Photo credit: @retashistory

18

@christingomes_

Sealed with a kiss in … Paris, France.

Photo credit: @christingomes_

19

@flyfamilyadventures

Sealed with a kiss … in Bali, Indonesia.

Photo credit: @flyfamilyadventures

20

@worldtravelingwatsons

Sealed with a kiss in … Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Photo credit: @worldtravelingwatsons

21

@cyberexec and @iammrsbird

Sealed with a kiss in … Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Photo credit: @cyberexec and @iammrsbird

22

@thefreespirited_nurse

Sealed with a kiss in … Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Photo credit: @thefreespirited_nurse

23

@shantaya speaks

Sealed with a kiss in … Havana, Cuba

Photo credit: @shantayaspeaks

24

@chandajaye

Sealed with a kiss in … Barbados.

Photo credit: @chandajaye

25

@franny_the_traveler

Sealed with a kiss in … Deshaies, Guadeloupe.

Photo credit: @franny_the_traveler

26

@ 87pages

Sealed with a kiss in … Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Photo credit: @ 87 pages

27

@_mizz_jay_

Sealed with a kiss in … Key Largo, Florida.

Photo credit: @_mizz_jay_

28

@ blu_wolv3rin3

Sealed with a kiss in … Teotihuacan, Mexico.

Photo credit: @ blu_wolv3rin3

29

@isthatyourhairrr and @ c_me1015

Sealed with a kiss … Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Photo credit: @isthatyourhairrr and @ c_me1015

30

@ disabled.diva.travels and @ meltx2000

Sealed with a kiss in … Cairo, Egypt.

Photo credit: @ disabled.diva.travels and @ meltx2000

31

@globalmidwife & @uptowndiddy

Sealed with a kiss in … Iceland.

Photo credit: @globalmidwife & @uptowndiddy

32

@thethoughtcard

Sealed with a kiss in … Beijing, China.

Photo credit: @thethoughtcard

33

@datallenlife

Sealed with a kiss in … Beijing, China.

Photo credit: @datallenlife

34

@theheatherjgreen

Sealed with a kiss in … Stonehenge, UK.

Photo credit: @theheatherjgreen

35

@toyadelazy and @alissonchaig

Sealed with a kiss in … Bogota, Colombia.

Photo credit: @toyadelazy and @alissonchaig

36

@empressimara

Sealed with a kiss in … Paris, France.

Photo credit: @empressimara

37

@traitravels

Sealed with a kiss in … Beirut, Lebanon.

Photo credit: @traitravels

38

@MommaLarJ

Sealed with a kiss in … St. Croix, USVI.

Photo credit: @MommaLarJ

39

@tonistravels

Sealed with a kiss in … Nassau, Bahamas.

Photo credit: @tonistravels

40

@mahogany.mary and @theandrekelly

Sealed with a kiss in … Bali, Indonesia.

Photo credit: @mahogany.mary and @theandrekelly

41

@ ebenlove8

Sealed with a kiss in … Cartagena, Colombia.

Photo credit: @ ebenlove8

42

@Lnsyrae

Sealed with a kiss in … Cartagena, Colombia.

Photo credit: @Lnsyrae

43

@OurLindsayTravels

Sealed with a kiss in … St. Kitts and Nevis.

Photo credit: @OurLindsayTravels

44

Kinta Montilus

Sealed with a kiss in … Sydney, Australia.

Photo credit: Kinta Montilus

45

@ drkelly2006

Sealed with a kiss in … Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Photo credit: @ drkelly2006

46

@aishasooofly

Sealed with a kiss in … Washington, D.C.

Photo credit: @aishasooofly

47

@leadnglady and @jevon_davis

Sealed with a kiss in … Bali, Indonesia.

Photo credit: @leadnglady and @jevon_davis

48

@ Earth_one757

Sealed with a kiss in … Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: @ Earth_one757

49

@haitianspartan

Sealed with a kiss in … Phuket, Thailand.

Photo credit: @haitianspartan

50

@lily_goalchaser

Sealed with a kiss in … Martha’s Vineyard.

Photo credit: @lily_goalchaser

51

@verselee

Sealed with a kiss in … Mexico.

Photo credit: @verselee

52

Nicole Bertrand Nixon

Sealed with a kiss in … Mahé, Seychelles.

Photo credit: Nicole Bertrand Nixon

SUBJECTS: Traveling traveling