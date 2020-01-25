50th Golden Jubilee badminton tournament: Neerva advances to the semi-finals

Neerva Negi beautifully fought to defeat Taarushi Yadav by winning three hard 2-1 games in an under-15 women’s quarterfinal match of the Greater Mumbai Badminton 50th Golden Jubilee badminton tournament Association, on the Bombay Gymkhana courts. Saturday evening.

With great resilience and tremendous fighting skills, Neerva dropped the first game at Taarushi, but took a determined approach and won the next two to clinch a verdict 10-15, 15-10, 15-12 and a place in the semi-finals.

In boys; under 15, seed Pranay Shettigar beat Siddhant Shankar 15-4, 15-9 and second seed Shaurya Kandoi defeated Kabir Barot 15-12, 15-13 to advance to the semifinals -finales.

Meanwhile, in other women’s games under the age of 15, number one seed Taarini Suri surpassed Ananya Nanda 15-3, 15-4 and second seed Nirmitee Gajbhiye defeated Ananya’s challenge Shah rushing to a 15-10, 15. -12 win. Riya Vinherkar also advanced to the penultimate lap, beating Maahi Shah 15-3, 15-9.

Results

Girls U-11; (QF): 1-Ananya Katdare bt Bhakti Warang 15-2, 15-1; Kenisha Chavan bt Hridini Malgaonkar 15-9, 15-6; Arya Mestry bt Devashree Mehta 15-6, 15-0; 2-Thea Sheth bt Akshita Tibrewala 15-14, 15-10. Under 15: 1-Taarini Suri bt Ananya Nanda 15-3, 15-4; Neerva Negi bt Taarushi Yadav 10-15, 15-10, 15-12; Riya Vinherkar bt Maahi Shah 15-3, 15-9; 2-Nirmitee Gajbhiye bt Ananya Shah 15-10, 15-12.

Boys (U-11): 1-Zehn Masani bt Shanmukh Bokka 15-5, 15-6; Akshat Raisurana bt Vikrant Singh Negi 15-7, 15-9; K. Durgesh bt Niket Tejash Somaiya 15-2, 15-0; 2-Jayden Noronha bt Ansh Raj 15-7, 15-8. Under 15: 1-Pranay Shettigar bt Siddhant Shankar 15-4, 15-9; Laukik Parulekar bt Sarthak Amrute 15-11, 15-10; Pranit Somani bt Ahan Raheja 15-10, 15-9; 2-Shaurya Kandoi bt Kabir Barot 15-12, 15-13.

