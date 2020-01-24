5 things to know about Republic Day chief guest and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

A proud curator

Unsurprisingly, Brazil’s pro-abortion movement has been threatened since this far-right politician came to power. During his campaign, Bolsonaro said that if he came to power, he would stop funding NGOs that practice abortion.

He also supports the relaxation of firearms laws to reduce violence in Brazil. He said that “every honest citizen, man or woman” should be able to have a gun.

A fan of dictatorship

The former army official believes that it would be justified to have a dictatorship in Brazil again. Bolsonaro continued to describe the dictatorship in Brazil from the 1960s until the mid-1980s as “glorious”.

According to Bolsonaro, “The dictatorship’s mistake was to torture but not to kill,” he told a 2016 radio reporter, according to USA Today.

Was stabbed during the campaign

Before the presidential elections, Bolsonaro was stabbed during an electoral rally in Minas Gerais. According to the BBC, the current president of Brazil has lost 40% of his blood due to the injury. Although he was confined to hospital after the attack, this did not prevent him from continuing his campaign. Bolsonaro’s popularity only increased after the attack when he was in contact with his supporters via Facebook.

A sexist, homophobic and racist politician

The far-right president has openly made homophobic statements and even attacked political colleagues with sexist remarks. In 2014, while still gaining popularity, he said, “I would never rape you, because you don’t deserve it … Bitch!” To lawmaker Maria do Rosario.

He also said he would rather have his son die in a traffic accident than be gay.

