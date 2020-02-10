5 teams that should trade in for Tua Tagovailoa

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sport

Tua Tagovailoa has received excellent news on Monday about the recovery from injuries, which is an excellent omen for his 2020 NFL Draft shares.

The skinny: Tagovailoa is one of the most talented pure passers-by who have hit the NFL in years. It becomes a hot product if his recovery from hip surgery continues to go smoothly.

What it means: Every team that is not sold on its current quarterback will keep a close eye on Tagovailoa this spring.

To make a long story short, there will be a high-stakes game of chicken this spring that is played by NFL general managers. It is becoming increasingly clear that you must act to land Tagovailoa unless you are the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and New York Giants – teams with quarterbacks.

With that in mind, the next five teams should consider taking the plunge and mortgaging the future for the chance to land an elite quarterback.

Miami Dolphins (number 5 in general)

The dolphins are named as a team that wants Tagovailoa to go back badly to last season. The rumor mill continues to beat, with one report indicating that Miami could trade all the way to number 2 to land the former Crimson Tide star.

Los Angeles chargers (No. 6 general)

Philip Rivers is not coming back. That is official. Tyrod Taylor has been signed and could be a solution, but the Chargers almost certainly want to build for the future now that the Rivers era is over.

Carolina Panthers (No. 7 in general)

All reports indicate that Carolina Cam wants to trade Newton. Will Grier does not seem to be the answer, and neither does Kyle Allen. Rookie head coach Matt Rhule was able to quickly change the attack by landing Tagovailoa to control it from the start in 2020.

Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12 in general)

Derek Carr seems to be disabled. Tom Brady has been discussed as his replacement while the Raiders move to Las Vegas. But imagine that Jon Gruden had the tough, very talented Tagovailoa at his disposal. That is the football heaven there.

New England Patriots (No. 23 in general)

This year, Patriots reportedly want to test the free agency in amazing news.

From NFL Now: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft felt that the best result for all parties would come in 2020 after Tom Brady had tested the free agency. An explanation of why he agreed to make it happen 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/9UkM6aZp2w

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) 10 February 2020

That changes everything for Bill Belichick and Co. With that in mind, it would be a genius idea to overwhelm the NFL world by trading in Tagovailoa to lead New England to another era of dominance.