5 takeaways from New Hampshire Democratic Elementary School

In New Hampshire, Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders got the television party he’d missed a week earlier.

But Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana, made him sweat again.

Sander’s victory consolidated his status in the race as a national leader, with his electoral numbers and fundraising that surpassed his rivals. Buttigieg even pulled with him in the New Hampshire delegate count, CNN estimate, which gives the former mayor a slight advantage in the total delegate count to date.

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, drove a much stronger race than expected and opened a new race for Buttigieg for two in the moderate lane in the Democratic presidential election.

Visit CNN’s election center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Now the race shifts to Nevada and then to South Carolina – and brings the diverse base of Latino and African American voters into the group.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden need to retrofit and figure out how to make a comeback in these states before their fundraiser dries up and delegates’ race gets out of reach.

Here are five takeaways from New Hampshire Elementary School on Tuesday:

Sanders got what he needed

Sanders did what he needed in New Hampshire: win.

There is no narrative war this time. Voting was easy and, although scarce, crucial. The Sanders campaign received the celebration – and probably the donation win associated with a prime-time victory speech – that it had missed in Iowa.

Now it’s off to Nevada, possibly the strongest state in the top four after making a few stops in the Super Tuesday states along the way.

If Sander’s followers have cause for concern, this will be his profit margin. Sanders would never win by 22 percentage points in a field as deep as he did in 2016. But Buttigieg’s and Klobuchar’s strong demonstrations made it clear in doubt that the party’s moderate wing is unwilling to wave the white flag and gather behind the Vermont senator.

On the other hand, Sanders benefits from the continued viability of those moderates who appear to be even further from growing together than in the past week. On top of that, the specter of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who quietly spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the Super Tuesday states, and possibly an even deeper fragmentation of Sander’s opposition is on the way.

Buttigieg’s strong second

Buttigieg and his top advisors wanted to do it closely with Sanders in New Hampshire, and it seems they did just that.

“Here, in a state of“ Live Free or Die, ”you thought about it, included this famous, independent series, and thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all. showed that we will stay here, ”said Buttigieg at this Tuesday evening party.

The strong performance comes after the Iowa Democratic Party, despite the chaos that engulfed its caucus process, said that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana received most of the state’s national delegates.

The New Hampshire finale confirms Buttigieg’s ability to accept attacks from its rivals, which has been repeated in the last debate, and that its consistent opposition to Sander’s promise of a “revolution” has resonated with more moderate democratic voters.

“Vulnerable Americans do not have the luxury of striving for ideological purity over an inclusive victory,” Buttigieg said in a new line that has been added to his stupid speech.

As with Klobuchar, however, the most difficult part of Buttigieg’s path to nomination lies ahead.

For months, the mayor has said that the best way to win over Latino and black voters – two demographic factors he has struggled with – by identifying them as winners in Iowa and New Hampshire.

While the competition is going to Nevada and South Carolina, the mayor has the opportunity to test this case.

Klobuchar gets her moment

Klobuchar had made a number of strong debates. But none like the one she delivered last Friday.

And after Klobuchar finished in the top three in New Hampshire, she can now confidently view this debate as the culmination of her candidacy.

“Tonight in New Hampshire, since everyone had counted us a week ago – thanks, experts – I came back and we delivered,” Klobuchar bragged on stage Tuesday, noting that some experts had predicted that they would wouldn’t get out of Iowa or to the New Hampshire debate.

“And man, we were at the New Hampshire debate,” said Klobuchar with a grin.

Klobuchar had missed the strong finish in New Hampshire for a year. It had had fierce debates in the past, but few had ever registered with voters. The difference in last week’s competition was that it was the first time that voters were ready to vote days later.

The question for Klobuchar is how to get that momentum.

Your campaign will likely be funded with the necessary campaign money, but the candidate lacks major organizations in Nevada or South Carolina and is currently focusing on key competitions that will take place on March 3rd. And Klobuchar has shown no ability to win over Latino from black voters, voting blocks that will become key in the next two nomination competitions.

For now, however, Klobuchar remains on a post-New Hampshire high.

“We’re in Nevada,” she said Tuesday, “because the best is yet to come!”

Bad nights for Warren and Biden

Biden and Warren both performed surprisingly poorly, falling below the 15% threshold and winning delegates in New Hampshire, finishing fourth and fifth.

And both gave a preview of how they want to progress in their speeches on Tuesday evening.

Warren fired new, clear shots at Biden for attacking Buttigieg and Sanders over the tactics of some of his followers, complaining that “the struggle between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in the past few weeks.”

“This tough tactic could work if you are ready to burn down the rest of the party to be the last man left. You could work if you don’t fear that our party and our policies will be worse than you They could work if you think only you have all the answers and only you are the solution to all of our problems, ”she said.

She went on: “But if we want to beat Donald Trump in November, we need a large stake within our party, and to achieve this stake we need a candidate that our party’s broadest coalition believes is possible. We cannot afford to fall into fractions. We cannot afford to waste our collective power. We’ll win when we get together. “

Meanwhile, Biden was already in South Carolina and insisted that African-American voters who supported him be ignored by a nomination competition that starts in two almost white countries.

Biden’s campaign may not have had a single-digit back-in-the-pack final score – but he knew that the former vice president was on the right track for another harmful night. So he got out and boarded a private jet to South Carolina on Tuesday evening.

Unlike the crowd of about 100 that he left via a video conference in Nashua, there were no television screens at Biden’s event in Colombia. No live results to empty the crowd.

Now Biden – for whom the option was a calling card until he started losing the elections – needs to figure out how to prevent his stronger numbers from getting out of hand among the non-white voters due to his poor start.

Biden, who told a crowd in Iowa a month ago that they had the “keys to the kingdom,” said at his Nashua party video conference, “We’re going to win in Nevada and South Carolina.”

the dropouts

The chaotic results in Iowa haven’t narrowed the president’s field – but New Hampshire has thrown the candidates out of the race.

Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur whose online “Yang Gang” turned out to be an impressive and dedicated support and fundraising force, left the company as soon as the results were announced by New Hampshire. The driving force behind his campaign was his pursuit of a universal basic income – or a “freedom dividend” of $ 1,000 a month, Yang said.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet also left. He was an all-in player in New Hampshire and told a small group of supporters, “It is appropriate that we end the campaign tonight.”

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick didn’t get out, but it sounded like his departure could be coming soon.

“Diane and I will go home and rest and think about this outcome and make some decisions tomorrow morning about what the future of this campaign can and should look like,” he said. “No matter what happens, the future of the matter remains.”