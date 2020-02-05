5 takeaways from CNN town halls in New Hampshire

Four Democratic presidential candidates asked questions from New Hampshire voters on CNN on Wednesday night before the area code next Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer each took the stage in Manchester, New Hampshire for an hour. It was the first of two nights in the town hall with eight party candidates.

Here are five takeaways from the first night:

Biden confirms weak finish in Iowa

Biden admitted that his goal in Iowa – which appears to be fourth from Wednesday evening – was a disappointment, behind former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Warren.

He also openly admitted that his campaign infrastructure was not working.

“I expected it to get better and I expected our organization to do better. The fact is, I’m glad to be here in New Hampshire, ”said Biden.

While Iowa is a marquee for candidates who want to create momentum, Biden has reduced its impact to a minimum and has indicated that it awards a tiny fraction of the total number of delegates required for the Democratic nomination.

Biden sets out to stutter

Biden spoke about his lifelong struggle with stuttering and offered a rarely long and personal reflection on how it has influenced him to this day.

Biden said he “still occasionally when I’m really tired,” begins to stutter.

“It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup, ”said Biden. He said he thought “part of it is trust” and that he had to “think in terms not to rush”.

“You have to break up because you’re getting so nervous,” he said.

Biden pointed to the Oscar-winning film “The King’s Speech”, which deals with England’s King George VI, who is getting his stutter under control.

“So what I do when I say ‘The Presidential Democratic City Hall is on CNN tonight’, then I say: ‘The Presidential City Hall, slash, is on CNN tonight’, slash, it will be the following people Anderson Cooper will speak, slash, ”said Biden.

Warren relies on her argument of choice …

Warren hammered her election argument home, campaigned for the breadth of the national organization of her campaign, and rejected any suggestion that a male candidate would have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in November.

When asked a student if she thought a man could beat Trump better, Warren laughed and said, “I think you think so, but you’d be wrong.” She pointed out the concern that preceded the election was White House winner: John F. Kennedy, whose Catholicism was directed against him in the 1960 elections, and Barack Obama, the country’s first African-American president.

“Our party is better than that. And we have proven that our country is better,” said Warren. “In 2020, we can and should have a woman as president.”

Warren was in the Iowa debate last month and recently ran an ad to reassure primary democratic voters that she is uniquely positioned to break that barrier. During the debate, Warren insisted that the women on stage – Minnesota’s Senator Amy Klobuchar and herself – were unbeaten in their elections.

“Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage, ”said Warren. “Together they lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every election they have participated in are women: Amy and I. “

… and refers to their nationwide organization

Warren also advocated clarifying a question about how she fared next week in the area code.

“I’m very happy to be in New Hampshire now,” she said, “but I’m also building up across the country. We have 55 more states and territories (in the primary region). I’m now in 31 states with a thousand (paid) Organizers) on site. “

The Warren campaign underlined its nationwide presence throughout the campaign, but placed a special focus on it in January when its campaign manager Roger Lau published a memo showing their path to winning the nearly 2,000 delegates needed to secure the nomination.

There was, however, a touch of playfulness in this message and in Warren’s response in the town hall.

“We expect this to be a long nomination battle and have designed our campaign to last well beyond Super Tuesday and remain resilient,” Lau wrote in the January memo.

Warren was in third place with 97% of the Iowa Caucus results.

Yang and Steyer knock Buttigieg after a strong Iowa appearance

If it was not clear that Buttigieg had a good performance in Iowa on Monday evening, it became clear on Wednesday when both Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer followed the former mayor by name or incorporated one of his key political ideas.

Steyer was the more aggressive of the two.

“I can put together the kind of diverse coalition we need to defeat Trump,” Steyer argued during his town hall. “And that’s something, if you look at the people running for president, there are people who have trouble doing it, like Pete Buttigieg.”

The answer came when Steyer, who spent $ 17 million on ads in Iowa, tried to explain his poor performance in Caucus State.

“We can only defeat Trump if the various elements, including the black and brown, come out and show up for the Democrats,” Steyer said.

With 97% of the districts reported, Buttigieg had a very narrow lead over Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa.

Steyer also met Buttigieg during an exchange about the billionaire’s business experience and suggested that the best way to beat Trump was to start his business career and “you can’t be in business like Pete Buttigieg for a few years” and do it successfully.

While Yang was less direct in his criticism – he didn’t name Buttigieg – the businessman adopted one of the former mayor’s most important political proposals: the abolition of the electoral college.

“Candidates who say we should abolish the electoral college” are wrong, Yang said: “First, it would literally take a dozen states to shoot each other and say that they no longer want that kind of power, what is one. ” Non-runner. “

“But two,” he added, “would put rural areas at a disadvantage because you would only advertise in key media markets, and that’s not what the constitution’s writers intended.”

The barbs of both candidates signal that Buttigieg is an aspiring top candidate in the race.