5 self-care products that help you relax and unwind

Today is National Wear Red Day and we join millions of women across the country to raise awareness of women’s heart health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for African-American women in the United States. Fortunately, we can reduce our risk by finding healthy ways to deal with stress.

Activities such as exercise, eating well-balanced meals and getting a lot of rest are a few great ways to overcome the stress factors in our lives, but my favorite way to muddle through madness is to enjoy a little self-care.

Pulling a hot bubble bath, putting on a sheet mask and letting my jade roll slide down my skin is my favorite way to relax at the end of the day. And to help you create a beauty ritual to keep stress away, I have collected five of my favorite self-care items that you should try.

Aceology Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Massager

SAKUKI Premium Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer

Moroccanoil Night Body Serum

LA MER La Mer The innovative body oil balm

FOMI Care Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Full face mask

