5 quick meal Prep breakfast recipes for busy mornings

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but between slumbering times, getting kids ready for school and transportation delays, many of us skip breakfast more often than we would like to admit. And if we grab something, it’s probably a meal that our waist will hate us for later.

We get it – the fight is real, but it doesn’t have to be that way. If you take a few minutes on a Sunday evening or at the start of your week to prepare some delicious breakfast options, you can make your life so much easier and you can start your morning much better. From nocturnal oats filled with nostalgia to dishes that are so robust that you can eat them twice, we have collected a few quick and healthy breakfast dishes that you can prepare in advance, so all you have to do is grab and go.

01

Berry Beet Acai Breakfast Bowl

This explosion of goodness of berries is more like a smoothie in a bowl, and certainly as good as it looks. via Gourmande in the kitchen

Photo credit: Gourmande in the kitchen

02

PB&J Overnight Oats

The PB&J variant of this simple recipe for night oats makes you feel like a child again. via Delish

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

03

Breakfast Taco Scramble

This hearty dish is so good that you can prepare it for breakfast or lunch. Anyway is a win for your waist. via Skinny Taste

Photo credit: poor taste

04

Vegan Chickpea Omelet

No eggs? This vegan chickpea omelet is the perfect replacement and still filled with all the tasty goodness you love. via fork and beans

Photo credit: fork and beans

05

Egg muffins

The best part of these egg muffins is that you can make a large batch in 10 minutes or less. via Delish

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

