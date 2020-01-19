5 points to remember from the Maple Leafs 6-2 against the Blackhawks

It was a tough evening on Saturday for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their loyal fan base, as the team suffered another defeat at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks took a 3-0 lead early in the first period and did not look back, ending the game 6-2 and leaving Toronto on a high note.

As always, we need to take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the game. Who played well? Who hasn’t? And who has equaled a career high in goals? With that, here’s a look at the Maple Leafs’ loss on Saturday night.

Quality Hawks Quick Start

As I mentioned, the Blackhawks got off to a great start in Toronto. From the first faceoff, the Blackhawks buzzed in the attacking zone and the Maple Leafs simply couldn’t get rid of the puck. The end result was a goal from Drake Caggiula just 21 seconds into the game.

Related: Maple Leafs And Hurricanes Fight For Their Lives In The Playoffs

Barely five minutes later, Jonathan Toews overtook Frederik Andersen to give his club a 2-0 lead. Brandon Saad followed that just under six minutes later with one of his own and the Hawks led 3-0 after the first period.

As the Blackhawks took the lead with a three-goal lead, they ended the period down 11-10 in shots at the Maple Leafs – a sign that the Maple Leafs were only providing better opportunities and that Andersen n was perhaps not at the top of his match on Saturday.

Where are you, Freddie?

This brings us to our next takeout meal. The regularity of the net has been an issue for the Maple Leafs for most of the season. For the most part, Andersen was able to control the pace of play for the Maple Leafs. He was the backbone of the team even when they were struggling.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen has had a tough time lately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young)

Now it looks like Andersen is the one struggling and the team hasn’t offered the same kind of support beforehand. But what happened to the Andersens that the Maple Leafs are used to seeing in their net?

While Jonas Siegel of The Athletic tweeted after the loss, Andersen has allowed three or more goals in 10 of his last 12 starts. These are not good numbers if you hope to help your team in the playoffs – especially when your team is playing the run-and-gun offense that the Maple Leafs have played in recent years.

Frederik Andersen’s last 12 starts by goals against:

3

3

6

5

1

3

3

3

4

4

1

6

– Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) January 19, 2020

Sure, Andersen can’t be entirely blamed for these rough numbers, but it was clear in the game against the Blackhawks that they were targeting his blocking camp, scoring some of their goals from angles that Andersen would normally stop. So it’s fatigue? Are the Maple Leafs facing the same problem as in previous years, Andersen playing most of the games?

Maybe that’s the case, anyway, the team as a whole will have to turn the tide and that includes Andersen.

Captain Serious

On the Blackhawks side, they were led by Toews throughout this competition. Their captain finished the game with two goals and two assists for an over-four. His peripheral statistics are what motivates his game even when he does not have this kind of success on the offensive side of the puck and this competition was no different.

He played just over 16 minutes with time on the power play and on the penalty spot. He had three shots on goal, two hits and two takeouts to accompany his four runs. But his game helped speed up the pace for the Blackhawks and his leadership was fully visible on Saturday.

The four points give Toews 14 goals and 43 points in 49 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Top Line Struggles

As for the first line of the Maple Leafs, it was a difficult night on the ice for them. Zach Hyman, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews finished the combined under-11 game, Marner and Matthews each making a dash four.

That said, Matthews led all the Maple Leafs with an ice time of 21:36, including 3:07 in power play. Marner and Matthews fired seven shots at Corey Crawford each in vain.

Auston Matthews finished the game with seven shots and a minus four. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

They weren’t the only two to finish with a minus four. Martin Marincin had his own backend challenges for the Maple Leafs and even though this is not the right time to crucify the defender because the whole team played badly, his efforts in his own area did not help the team.

The beginnings of Liljegren

As for the Maple Leafs, young defenseman Timothy Liljegren made his NHL debut on Saturday. He made a decent effort playing just under 11 minutes with a minus one.

He had a gift, but also blocked a shot and had his own shot in the contest.

Related: Maple Leafs Outlook Report – Sandin’s Growth & Liljegren NHL Ready?

“It is important for our organization to see it take a step forward in its development,” said Sheldon Keefe, according to Mark Masters of TSN. “He has come here several times and he is there, but we need him to take a step. We have to see him on the ice in the NHL. “

Will this result in more ice time for the young defender? We’ll have to wait until after the Maple Leafs break to find out.

Also note …

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane recorded a assist during Saad’s first count. The assist was his 37th of the season and his 999th point in the NHL. The 31-year-old scored 380 goals and 619 assists in 952 regular season games with the Blackhawks. He will seek his 1,000th point when the Hawks face the Jets on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs are still missing in the physical department – which has become a trend for the team this season. Again on Saturday, the Maple Leafs finished far below their opponents in this department when they were beaten 33-14 against the Blackhawks.

William Nylander scored his 22nd goal of the season by matching his career high. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

As for the Maple Leafs milestones, William Nylander scored again on Saturday for his 22nd goal of the season in just his 49th game. Nylander sees rejuvenation on the offensive side of the puck and, with that goal, has tied his career high in the goals department he fell in 2016-17 in 81 games. He is now on the pace of 72 points this season, which would be 11 more than his current career high.

Even if it was not a good outing for the Maple Leafs, they now have plenty of free time to relax and regain their composure before the second half of the season. Their next game is January 27 when they face the Predators in Nashville.