5 other games Netflix should fit into a TV series

The Witcher television series on Netflix has fans returning to the open world role-playing game. If Netflix is ​​tackling another popular game series, which one should it be?

The Witcher is the first major video game television series by the streaming giant Netflix. The show received relatively mixed reviews from critics, but fans exploded with excitement about the series. In fact, the series led many people to return to the open world action role playing game on consoles and PCs.

Netflix has already lit a second season in green and it can’t come early enough. The streaming giant also produces The Division, which is based on Ubisoft’s third-person shooter franchise. Netflix is ​​no stranger to experimenting with television shows and films. That’s why there are five popular game franchises here that should get The Witcher treatment.

Fail

The last Fallout games weren’t winners. On the other hand, the world of Fallout is extremely rich.

Netflix has the opportunity to adopt established worlds and develop their own perspective on them. The Fallout universe would be perfect because it’s huge. They could easily establish their own characters, locations, and lore. Bethesda could use a win too.

After the recent events with Fallout 76, the developer is not on the good side of the fans. A coarse and mature Fallout series would help establish hype for the series.

When Bethesda then announces their next Fallout project, they can expect the series to help them sell copies. Netflix and Bethesda have the budget to create a wonderful series. Netflix also has experience with post-apocalyptic attitudes.