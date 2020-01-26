5 new heroes we want to add before global launch

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MULsxglCZI0 (/ embed)

The mobile MOBA game Marvel Super War is currently available in certain countries. Before the game arrives in North America and Europe, we’ll make a list of the top 5 heroes to add to the game before global release.

NetEase Games has partnered with Marvel to release Marvel Super War in limited countries. It is a MOBA game with heroes and villains from Marvel comics and films in the proven 3-track MOBA format.

Without announcements about the global release date, it’s never too early to think about what could be. There are currently 45 playable heroes in Marvel Super War. Nevertheless, some fan favorites are still missing in the MOBA. Here are the top 5 characters to add to the game before global release.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmJ3XjIXZsQ (/ embed)

5. Gamora

It’s a shame that the rest of the Galaxy Guardians are in front of Gamora in the Marvel Super War. Someone like Thor’s executioner did it before her. Guess what – if you want a team of the Guardians, it must be Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis and Yondu. Yes, I realize that Drax is also missing, but Gamora is the bigger character.

I would imagine her as a burst damage fighter. There are already 11 fighters in Marvel Super War (probably one of the reasons she isn’t in the game yet), but like I said, it’s a shame that characters like Executioner and Lady Sif (as much as I love them) have done it before did it.