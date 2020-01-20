5 loan targets for Man Utd after a punch from Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are said to be looking for a striker before the end of the month after it was announced that top scorer Marcus Rashford could be out for the foreseeable future.

Rashford missed United’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, and his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tossed a bomb to fans before the game and admitted he could be missing for some time.

Solskjaer said: “I don’t know how long he will be out, but it usually takes six weeks to get started and then he will need time to get fit.

The loss of Marcus Rashford is a major blow to Manchester United

“We could look at some short-term offers that will take us through summer.”

So who can take a look at what United does? Here are five possible options …

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave PSG this month

If United is looking for a proven goal scorer with realistic chances, Cavani may be her man.

The 32-year-old seems desperate to move to Paris Saint-Germain after playing only nine Ligue 1 games throughout the season, and the Uruguayan has submitted a transfer request.

However, his contract expires in the summer, which means PSG may prefer to receive a fixed-term contract fee rather than lending the 32-year-old.

It is also likely that United will have to compete against Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. It is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud was a marginal figure for Chelsea this season

If Chelsea United beat Cavani when they signed it would increase the likelihood that they would be willing to send Giroud on loan.

The French striker has scored only one goal throughout the season and appears to be behind both Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the blues pecking order.

It is said that he is desperately looking for football for the first team to join France’s squad for Euro 2020. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would allow him to become one of the top 4 rivals, let him go

Krysztof Piatek

Krzysztof Piatek has been connected to a number of clubs in this window

Piatek, who is also connected to Tottenham and Newcastle, plans to leave AC Milan after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival.

The 24-year-old Pole only came to Milan last year, but has not yet set fire to the world at San Siro and has only met five times this season.

However, Solskjaer could believe that he can get the best out of the player, and Piatek could pose a risk worth taking. His scoring record before the current season is much more impressive, including 19 goals in 21 games during a loss in Genoa.

Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente scored against Liverpool this season

Based on his experience in the Premier League, United could feel that Llorente is a man who can do a job without taking too long to adapt to life in England again.

The experienced Napoli striker was under the spell before moving to Italy in Swansea and Tottenham and played a key role in Spurs’ participation in the Champions League final last season.

He is known to be a modeling professional outside the field and could have a huge impact on United’s young talents.

Llorente Spurs has been reported to have been offered at short notice following an injury to Harry Kane, suggesting Napoli is ready to let the player go, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if United made a request.

Luka Jovic

The move from Luka Jovic to Real Madrid has not worked so far

After moving the Serb from Frankfurt to Bernabeu in the summer, a lot was expected from Jovic at Real Madrid.

So far he has flopped in the league, scored only one goal in 13 games and seems to be suffering from the expectations placed on his young shoulders.

Switching to loaning could be just what the 22-year-old needs, and the ability to start games for a club as big as United would certainly be an invaluable experience for the player.

However, whether he can do business in the Premier League is another question.