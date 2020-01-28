5 islands to visit in Indonesia that are not Bali

Getty Images

Most recently, Indonesia consisted of 14,752 different islands, but not a day has passed since you can scroll through social media without seeing photos of travelers exploring Bali. Now don’t get us wrong, the “Island of the Gods” is definitely magical and a surefire hit among black women for their lush rice fields, impressive temples and of course the famous Bali swing. However, Indonesia is more than the most famous travel destination.

In most cases, a short flight from the tourist paradise is enough to discover alternatives to the typical Balinese adventure. Picturesque islands like Moyo, Sumbawa, Java and Borneo offer the same (or better) experiences as Bali, without the smog traffic, the crowds and the big box resorts that most vacationers leave out in their photos! ‘Reviews. If you ask those who have dared to travel deeper, you will likely know that the other islands of Indonesia are the real essence of the country and what Bali was like before it became a travel hotspot.

This year you can experience new adventures on five Indonesian islands that pamper your senses, help you regain your zen, and tell you “Bali who?”

01

Raja Ampat

Raja Ampat’s beauty, an archipelago of some 1,500 remote islands in the Indonesian province of West Papua, will leave you speechless. Visit the main islands of Misool, Salawati, Waigeo and Batanta to explore their hidden caves, powder sand beaches and lush jungle. Under the crystal clear blue waters of the islands you will find coral reefs that are part of the region’s “coral triangle”, which is said to have more marine biodiversity than anywhere else on earth. For a unique experience, spend a week or two on board a ship and spend your days exploring the islands.

Getty Images

02

Sulawesi

Travelers love to travel to Bali to take a picture on a swing, but if you really want to get a glimpse of the myriad of cultures that call Indonesia home, you’ll need to go to Sulawesi Island. Sure, the island has the typical beach activities, but what makes the island a once in a lifetime experience is the opportunity to visit the Torajan and learn more about their unique view of life and death.

Getty Images

03

Sumatra

Forget these mischievous monkeys in Bali, if you really want to walk the wild side, take a flight to the lush Sumatra Island. Orangutans, endangered Sumatran tigers, rhinos and elephants fill the island’s mysterious jungle. If you’re not looking for animal wonders, head to idyllic beaches like Banda Aceh to relax.

Getty Images

04

Moyo

The Moyo Island, just 65 minutes from Bali by seaplane, is an Indonesian gem that remains relatively untouched. The turquoise, coral-rich Flores Sea offers some of the best diving and snorkeling in the country, while the tropical forests, hiking trails and wildlife appeal to all of us who love nature.

Getty Images

05

Komodo Islands

Komodo Island is part of a chain of Indonesian islands that is an hour’s flight from Bali. Komodo Island is an impressive island full of dragons and relaxing pink sand beaches that will make your friends jealous of every photo at home. Spend your time in the area and sail to other nearby islands such as Padar and Rinca.

Getty Images

Divide :

TOPICS: Travel Indonesia Travel Guide