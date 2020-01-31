5 Interesting facts about the Dezerland Park Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The soon opened Dezerland is considered Florida’s largest indoor attraction with an area of ​​1.2 million square meters.

We were given exclusive Access to reveal how it all comes together. Here are five things you need to know before you go:

1. Dezerland Park is located on the old Artegon Marketplace, which closed in 2017, “This will completely revitalize North I-Drive,” said Robert Morris, marketing director of Dezerland, during our exclusive visit. “We will be an attraction that people can come to 365 days a year because it never rains in the region.”

Second The main attraction is Michael Dezer’s vehicle collection. The Orlando location has nearly 2,000 cars, many of which come straight from TV or film. These include Harry Potter, James Bond, Batman, Austin Powers, Ghostbusters, Dukes of Hazzard, Terminator and many others. That said, your favorite stars were the ones in the driver’s seat!

Third In addition to the cars, the Dezerland Park will offer 12 bowling alleys, a jump start trampoline park, Orlando’s “longest go-kart route”, bumper cars, amusement arcades, food, carnival trips and a lounge with a Bond theme.

4th Speaking of topics, there are a number of rooms like the “Bat Cave” and “Cars of the Stars” that can be rented. “We call it 10 unique venues,” says Morris. “One of the biggest aspects here is that not only are you able to enjoy it, but you can hold events here.”

5th Official representatives of the Dezerland have not yet announced an opening date for 2020. They are still working on approval and pricing.

Check out the segment above for an exclusive tour of some of the attraction’s cars.