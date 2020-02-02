5 in Florida inflicts Virginia Tech its third straight Virginia Tech defeat

BLACKSBURG – Maybe it’s a rut. Or a lull.

Whatever you call it, it’s not over yet.

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling fifth in Florida State 74-63 at the Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC), who followed through the second half, have now lost three straight ACC games for the first time since experiencing a five-game skid. ‘ACC four years ago.

“We are in a little hole, but like I told them after the game, we are in control,” said technical coach Mike Young. “Play basketball better. Find ways to win. “

The skid started with last Saturday’s defeat at Boston College. After Tech lost to Miami three days later, Young said his team was “a little angry.”

When asked after this last defeat what Tech should do to get out of the rut, Young thought back to when he played for Fletcher Arritt in the Fork Union Military Academy postgraduate team during the season 1981-82.

“I remember sitting on the old 16-passenger van,” said Young. “He was sitting in the front, and I remember very well … a few times he said to me, … ‘Young, each team is going to have a spell of two weeks and two and a half weeks where they don’t play basketball. And if you keep winning games or winning games during that time, you have a great team. “

“We are in this lull. … We are not playing the games necessary to win games. But we will continue to work on it. We have to get out of it.”

Tech also had a three-game slide earlier this season when it lost to Dayton, BYU and Duke.

“We have been here before,” said Tyrece Radford, who had 18 points for Tech. “We have to make changes both offensively and defensively.”

Florida State (18-3, 8-2) rebounded from a loss to Virginia on Tuesday.

“It was a game with a sense of urgency for us,” said FSU coach Leonard Hamilton.

FSU second-year goalkeeper Devin Vassell was 7 out of 7 in a 3-point range, tying three other players for the greatest number of 3-point attempts without fail in a game in CCA history .

“They just continued to collapse,” said Vassell. “(Teammates) kept entering and my man would help me and I would just be wide open, call him.”

He was 5 out of 5 in a 3-point range in the first half.

“He was just comfortable in the first half,” said technical guard Hunter Cattoor. “I don’t think we like her.”

The 6 foot 6 inch Vassell, who was usually guarded by the 6 foot Wabissa Bede, was 8 out of 10 on the field in the game.

Vassell, who entered the game with an average of 13.3 points, scored a career high of 27 points. His seven three points were also a career high.

“He’s a killer,” said Radford. “Seven for seven is incredible.”

FSU was 10 out of 22 on a 3-point range – the most points to 3 that Tech has allowed in ACC play this season.

The largest Seminoles drew 49.1% of the ground.

“They’re tall, athletic,” said Cattoor. “They can stand up and shoot you.”

Tech pulled 43.1% of the field. The Seminoles blocked five shots.

“They switch all the way up and keep the arc,” said Cattoor, who had 10 points. “Once you drive, you have 7 feet going down, trying to block the shots.”

Tech only made seven pointers to three, including two at the last minute.

“We have at least tried not to give them those easy baskets they normally get with Bede penetrating and finding the man open,” said Hamilton. “Because of the difficulty we had keeping Virginia’s leader (Tuesday), … we did a much better job of mastering the dribble.

“You are trying to avoid letting a team beat you twice.”

The Hokies shot 23.3% (7 of 30) at 3 points.

“I would love to throw the ball into a 6 foot 9 inch, 6 foot 10 or 7 foot child and spin and score. I can’t, ”said Young. “Do I want to live my life by filming this thing 30 times from 3? I do not. But we are sort of locked in there. “

Tech’s Landers Nolley II had 14 points but was only 5 of 16 on the field, including 2 of 8 on 3 points. P.J. Horne was 0 out of 6 in a 3 point range.

.