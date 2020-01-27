5 Holocaust films to watch on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day to commemorate and reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust.

The expression “Never forget” is often repeated in reference to the Holocaust, but sometimes its true meaning seems lost. As fascist sentiments bubble beneath the surface of America and our President and our Republican Party continue to dismantle the fabric of democracy, it is important to understand that “never forget” is not just about remembering. It is about taking steps to prevent that from happening again. Of course, watching a film about the Holocaust does not work exactly, but sometimes a big cinema can provide a goal in what we have at stake.

Schindler’s list

Without a doubt the most famous Holocaust film of all time, Schindler’s List remains relevant for good reason. The film tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist and member of the Nazi party who took it upon himself to save more than 1,000 Polish Jews by employing them in his factories. Shot mainly in black and white, Schindler’s List presents a relentless view of the brutality of the Nazi party, using discordant visuals (like the girl in the red dress) to evoke emotion and convey how obvious the horrors were to senior officials. . But at its core, the beauty of Schindler’s List is the message of hope, the notion that the actions of good people can prevail even in the face of unspeakable evil.

The pianist

Based on Władysław Szpilman’s autobiography of the same name, The Pianist describes the unlikely friendship between Szpilman, a Polish Jewish pianist and composer, and Wehrmacht officer Wilm Hosenfeld, a Nazi disillusioned with his party ideologies. Hosenfeld, captivated by Szpilman’s expertise in piano, made it his mission to hide Szpilman and provide him with food and supplies. Like Schindler’s List, The Pianist is a poignant depiction of the Holocaust with a glimmer of hope and humanity amidst the darkness.

Life is Beautiful

Infusing a Holocaust drama with comic elements may seem like a recipe for disaster, but Life Is Beautiful proves that in the right hands, comedy can be just as effective at evoking an emotional response as a tragedy. Inspired by the book of the survivor of the Holocaust Rubino Romeo Salmonì, In the End, I Beat Hitler, the film revolves around the relations between Guido Orefice, owner of an Italian Jewish bookstore, and his young son, Giosué. In order to protect Giosué from the harsh realities of life in a Nazi concentration camp, Guido turns survival into an imaginative game. Here, tragedy and humor go hand in hand, ultimately reflecting the resolve and altruism of a parent’s love.

Sophie’s choice

Often seen as one of Meryl Streep’s crowned performances, Sophie’s Choice tells the story of Sophie Zawistowski, a Polish Jewish immigrant living in Brooklyn after escaping from Auschwitz. Throughout history, it is revealed that Sophie was forced to choose between the life of her two children in Auschwitz. Although the film does not actually take place in the internment camp, Sophie’s Choice attempts to describe the lasting emotional damage that survivors carry with them throughout their lives, as well as the sad reality that survival after trauma can sometimes be a death sentence all the same.

Inglourious Basterds

Living in the Holocaust can be a painful endeavor, especially for those whose family history is forever linked to Nazi atrocities. While remembering and crying is important, celebrating the defeat of the Nazis can also be incredibly cathartic. This is where Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds comes in. Of course, this is not historically correct, but any film about a team of tough-minded Jewish soldiers killing Nazis is worth the detour. Remember, there is a reason why, even today, no one beats your eyes when self-proclaimed Nazis are hit in the face.

