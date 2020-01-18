Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s trailer Love Aaj Kal (2020) dropped on the Internet today after many waiting and gathered mixed reviews. While some people loved it, there were others who were disappointed. While mixed reviews are nothing new to Imtiaz Ali or a preview of it, I found a few high points in a few minutes of previews, enough to give you goose bumps.

Look at the top 5 trailer points:

1) The music of Imtiaz Ali films is always strange. When it comes to Love Aaj Kal (2020), music snippets are definitely the highest points. Whether it’s the text “Haa main galat” or rhythms, you certainly want more. A pleasant surprise is even the song “Aahun Aahun” by Love Aaj Kal (2009), which takes you nostalgically.

OPINION: Top 5 points in love – Aaj Kal trailer demonstrates excellent

2) Imtiaz Ali films never disappoint dialogues. Also this one will have as fresh as it seems. Exchanging abuse between a policeman and Kartik Aaryan in a trailer will surely cause many people to break.

3) The intense exchange of dialogues between Veer and Zoe cannot be ignored. When Zoe tells Veer, “Bas ek cheez jo tumhe maaloom hai tum kabhi nahi karoge, ek din tum kar bhi will read him, just like that!” And the subsequent exchange is truly heartbreaking. Didn’t it hurt you right in your heart?

4) When Veer says to Zoe, “Uncompromising relationship kisi to saath bhi kar luga, magar tumhare saath nahi karuga. Mujhe full of Zoe chahiye … Andar waali, baahar waali, career waali, family waali. FULL! “It’s awesome.

5) And then he says, “Aana of the poor Tarah aana, varna aana hi mat”. It has the signature of Imtiaz Ali, but it also reminds me of some classic things, such as Javed Akhtar ‘Ab agar aao to jaane ke liye mat aana, sirf ehsaan jataane ke liye mat aana’ and Rajesh Reddy ‘Dil bhi ek zidd pe adhaa’. hai kisi bache ki tarah, yaa to sab cook hi isey chahiye ya cook bhi nahi ”. I’m not saying the dialogue is being copied, but I like the “zidd” that Imtiaz mostly reflects in her films.

Let us know what you think about the trailer in the comments section?

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!