5 heat-free hairstyles to try when your hair needs a break

If your hair is limp and you have more breaks than usual, you may need to decrease or decrease the frequency with which you use hot tools on your hair, Dr. Dominic Burg, hair biologist and trichologist.

There are a variety of heat-free hairstyles that you can kill without jeopardizing the health of your hair, and braids, top knots, rags (long bobs) are just a few.

“If your hair is longer, think about a hair bun or a nice braid,” Burg suggests. “A loose cloth can dry by itself and (also) look great.”

Burg also notes that a break from heat styling is the perfect opportunity to equip accessories. “Headbands, scarves and hair ties are all great things to wear when you handle your hair naturally,” says Burg.

“As I always say, if you have curls, hug them! Of course, it’s always nice when it comes to curly hair, ”Burg said to ESSENCE.

For more styling inspiration, check out the incredible heat-free hairstyles that our favorite curly girls wear on Instagram.

Curly faux bangs

Photo: Instagram/@jori.chioma

Fierce Faux Hawk

Photo: Instagram / @ _ crowned

Twist out

Photo: Instagram / @ _ harrisjanae_

Rod set

Photo: Instagram / @__ tinamarie

Slick back

Photo: Instagram / @ stylesbytruth

