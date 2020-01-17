5 goof ups by the former DGISPR Pak Asif Ghafoor

Embarrassed by the frequent Twitter spokespersons of Major-General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistani army replaced him on Thursday January 16 by General Babar Iftikhar. He was appointed commanding general of the 40th Army Infantry Division, based in Okara, Punjab, Pakistan.

Ghafoor went to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “Thank you to everyone with whom I have remained associated during the tenure. My very special thanks to the media of everyone. I cannot thank enough Pakistani compatriots for their love and support.” Ghafoor was commissioned into the Pakistani military on September 9, 1988. He has been with DG ISPR since December 2016, according to the ISPR website.

The general has served on various staff, training and command assignments, including the Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, the Deputy Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, the Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and the Director of Military Operations in the direction of military operations, GHQ.

Here are five Asif Ghafoor blunders and blunders:

India’s lunar mission failed:

After the Indian landings mission failed, Asif Ghafoor contacted Twitter to remind India of the cost it will have to pay more for committing massive human rights violations in IoK.

