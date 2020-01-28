5 essential functions for the next generation of consoles

Little is known about the next generation of consoles, but here are the five features we need for the PS5 and Xbox X series.

The next generation of consoles is almost within reach. Towards the end of this year we will have the PS5 and Xbox X series, on which we can play the latest games.

Now Microsoft and Sony are excited about the features of their next-gen consoles. Sony has released some features on its controller, and Microsoft has revealed the form factor, controller, and some other minor details.

Both consoles will compete against them later this year, but both need the following five features to feel like a modern console. Without these features, one of these consoles may be left behind. In addition, some of these features have been confirmed for at least one console. The other will need the same feature to keep up.

Sony has a big lead over Microsoft because of the PS4. Since the introduction of their respective consoles in 2013, Microsft has had some catching up to do. Microsoft has made great strides in the ecosystem and first-time console providers. So here’s what both developers need for their next-gen consoles.

Consumer friendly ecosystem

Without a player base, no company would have successful consoles. As mentioned earlier, Microsoft has changed the Xbox One platform in terms of hardware and software. As a result, Microsoft has the best gaming ecosystem.

The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to hundreds of games, including a variety of first-party Xbox titles. The program only costs $ 9.99 a month, but we recommend purchasing Game Pass Ultimate.

Game Pass Ultimate provides access to the Game Pass library on the console and PC and offers Xbox Live to players. These features help players play more games without breaking the bank. Xbox also brings first-party games to other platforms such as Switch and Steam. These changes in the way consumers can play their games help them in many ways.

Sony is not doing very well in this area, but they are on the way there. PlayStation Now is a similar service that is available on PC but does not offer the same excellent benefits. Here Sony has to improve the PS5. Microsoft can also improve its ecosystem and will most likely do so. In any case, a consumer-friendly ecosystem will improve the lives of all types of players.