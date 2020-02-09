5 days later, thousands aboard Hong Kong cruise ship freed after Coronavirus tests

The health authorities in Hong Kong said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from a quarantine imposed for fear that some staff members could have caught and passed on the deadly virus on a previous trip.

AFP

Last updated: February 9, 2020, 6:32 PM IST

Hong Kong: Thousands of people who were stranded on board a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after 1,800 crew members tested negative for the deadly new corona virus.

The health authorities in the Asian financial hub said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from a quarantine imposed for fear that some staff members could have caught and passed on the deadly virus on a previous trip.

The World Dream transported three Chinese passengers to Vietnam between January 19 and 24, who were later infected with the SARS-like corona virus, which has killed more than 800 people in China since its rise in December.

The government landed the ship on arrival in Hong Kong on Wednesday while tests were being conducted on the crew, but said the passengers do not need to undergo an investigation because they were not in contact with the three sick holiday makers during the January trip.

The virus was first detected in December last year in the city of Wuhan in central China and has infected more than 36,000 people on mainland China and at least 26 in Hong Kong.

The passengers and crew isolated on the ship expected to remain on board until Tuesday after the Hong Kong authorities said the testing would take at least four days.

But chief port health officer Leung Yiu-hong said Sunday “all tests have results this afternoon and are all negative”.

He added that passenger tests were considered unnecessary because they ran a relatively low risk. All 3,600 on board do not have to be quarantined after departure.

When he left the ship, passenger Rocky Chan said the quarantine conditions had been “okay,” although his time on board had caused him some problems.

“My job was somewhat compromised because of the time that I had to spend here,” he said, but added that a letter he received from the Ministry of Health would have to solve any problems.

Phoebe Yip Ching-man vice president of marketing at Dream Cruises said the company arranged dozens of buses to take passengers to the city, while free hotel rooms were booked for the more than 100 foreign passport holders they needed.

Hong Kong started on Saturday to enforce a 14-day quarantine period for all people who arrived from mainland China in a new attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

The city’s health minister said Sunday morning that 468 people had been ordered to stay at home, in hotel rooms or in a government quarantine camp since the policy came into force.

.