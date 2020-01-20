5 cricketers who talked about their mental health issues

Here are five players who opened up about their mental health issues;

1. Virat Kohli: Speaking of Glenn Maxwell’s break from cricket due to mental health issues, the Indian skipper said it was remarkable for Maxwell to admit the problems he faced. Recalling an earlier phase of his career, Virat said that he too had fought the thoughts of the “end of the world” but that he did not even know how to communicate with someone.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, “You know, when you hit the international stage, every player on the team needs this communication – this ability to speak. I think what Glenn did is remarkable. I went through a phase of my career where I felt it was the end of the world. I just didn’t know what to do and what to tell anyone, how to speak, how to communicate, “he recalls, referring to the 2014 England tour when he suffered a fit crisis.

2. Marcus Trescothick: The cricketer from England was at the height of his career in 2006 when he announced his retirement due to his mental health. He was on the team when England toured India, but had to return home due to mental health issues.

In an interview with Men’s Health, he spoke openly about his depression. He said, “I always suffered from being away from home. I remember sitting with the team psychologist before the tour, telling him that I didn’t want to leave. Things got out of hand very quickly when we went out. I was locked in my bed for the better part of the week and it got progressively worse to the point where I said to myself, “I have to get out of here and fix what is happening to me.”

3. Glenn Maxwell: Versatile Australian Glenn Maxwell took a break from cricket in October 2019 for a similar reason. When he returned in December, he said that being on the road constantly for the “last four to five years” had mentally and physically ruined it, forcing him to take a mental health break in October.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he said, “I was quite cooked when I decided to take time off. The big reason why I took this time was that I was pretty mentally and physically ruined. I think it lasted eight months on the road, living in a suitcase and it probably lasted for four or five years, just constantly on the road and it all caught up with me at that time. “

.