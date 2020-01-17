It was nothing short of shocking when the New Jersey Devils announced that Ray Shero was no longer their general manager on Sunday evening. Although he did good things for the team, they are no closer to being a playoff team five years after taking over from Lou Lamoriello. And that was enough for Josh Harris and the rest of the property to decide to go in a different direction.

There can be a lot of uncertainty as to what will follow for the Devils. But there are specific qualities that the owner should look for when looking for the next GM. Some of these candidates are already part of the organization, while a few from outside should also generate interest. Here are the main targets.

Tom fitzgerald

Fitzgerald was immediately appointed interim managing director following the dismissal of Shero, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has been interviewed for vacancies at GM in the past and was a finalist for the opening of the Minnesota Wild before hiring Bill Guerin this summer.

New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and Acting General Manager Tom Fitzgerald (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

It may not be the way he envisioned becoming CEO, but Fitzgerald will be the best candidate to land the job permanently. He has been the Devils’ Deputy General Manager (AGA) since 2015 when Shero was hired and had a big say in hockey decisions. The timing of his promotion to the position of Acting Executive Director serves as a sort of hearing. The deadline for trading in the NHL is almost a month away and the way he handles this important date will serve as a model for how he can steer the ship. If all goes well, it could make him the owners’ favorite.

Dan MacKinnon

If the Devils want to stay internal, MacKinnon is another candidate who will be considered. He joined the organization’s front office in 2016 after spending the past 10 years with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was Director of Player Staff for the Devils for three years and was promoted to the AGM and Senior Vice President last summer.

MacKinnon’s promotion wasn’t just a bump in the title either. Part of his new role was to integrate the new Devils analysis department, and it’s not trivial. Why? TSN’s Darren Dreger alluded to possible tension between Shero and the Devils analysis team during a recent podcast episode (fast forward at 8:12 p.m.). If this is true, it could be one of the reasons why the owners decided to go in a new direction. And if MacKinnon wants to use analytics as a managing director, that would be fine.

Mike Gillis

Gillis has been in the spotlight for a while. He was dropped by the Vancouver Canucks in 2014, but that doesn’t mean he stayed away from hockey. In his time away from the management of the NHL, he broadened his vision of what it takes to lead an NHL organization in modern times. And he had interesting things to say in an interview last summer.

VANCOUVER, CANADA – JANUARY 19: Vancouver Canucks general manager Mike Gillis stands in front of the bench during their NHL opening game against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on January 19, 2013 in Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick / NHLI via Getty Images)

“As the general manager of a team, you are really short-sighted. You are really focused on the performance of your team, on the performance of each individual player, on your performance as a coach. I like this part of the job, but right now I’m more interested in how you build an organization, how you see results, how you measure results, “Gillis told Luke Fox of Sportnet.” I am really interested in analytics, sports science, human performance and how to mix these things in a high culture organization. “

Gillis may not be interested in returning as CEO, but things can change. He thinks like a modern NHL leader should, and he has the complete resume. He was named NHL general manager of the year in 2011 and built a Stanley Cup competitor with the Canucks. Maybe the title of president of hockey operations would suit Gillis better, but he would be a valuable part of the Devils’ front office in one way or another.

Laurence Gilman

Gilman was part of the Canucks front office during their race to the 2011 Stanley Cup. He was Gillis’ right hand and helped build the list that won them a championship. He was laid off by the Canucks in 2015 and left the NHL front office for a few years. But when the Toronto Maple Leafs had an opening for their AGM position in 2018, he found himself at the forefront of management.

Like the other candidates mentioned here, Gilman is open to analysis. And that shouldn’t be a surprise, given that the Maple Leafs are using this data. Given Gilman’s track record with the Canucks and his current success with the Maple Leafs, he should be at the top of the Devils list. Because he seems to have the progressive mindset that their owners are looking for to succeed Shero.

Bill zito

Like Fitzgerald, Zito’s time to become an NHL GM will come sooner or later. He has been a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets AGA since 2013, and was a candidate for the GM of the Seattle expansion franchise, but withdrew his name after his wife’s diagnosis of breast cancer. , Julie. He was also named general manager of the U.S. team for the 2018 IIHF World Championships.

Columbus Blue Jackets Assistant General Manager Bill Zito (Photo by Jamie Sabau / NHLI via Getty Images)

Regarding the analysis, Zito showed an openness to use them. At the 2019 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference, he sat down with a panel that included Tyler Dellow, the current head of the Devils Analysis Department. Among the things he said he was excited about was tracking players and the data that should come out of it. The Devils have an analysis team ready to use this data once it becomes available, which could make Zito a potential candidate to lead this transition.

Martin Brodeur, President of Hockey Ops?

Many Devils fans immediately jumped on the fact that Brodeur could replace Shero. This is understandable, given its place in the history of the franchise. But he also had a short stint at the St. Louis Blues AGM, so it’s easy to connect the dots. That said, Brodeur is not a serious candidate to be the next CEO, according to Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic. Instead, he may be looking for a different title, such as president of hockey operations. (According to “LeBrun: why collaboration is essential for the new front office of the Devils, Bergevin has no interest in negotiating Price or Weber”, The Athletic – 1/15/2020).

There have been cases of former great NHL players working as GMs (Stevie Yzerman, Joe Sakic). While Brodeur may have the potential to be as good as these two, a role as president of hockey operations may make more sense to him. The Devils seem to have a dysfunction in their front office. And with the property looking to involve its analysis team more in hockey decisions, a Hockey Ops president would be responsible for integrating everything correctly.

And some of the best NHL teams have this setup. Cam Neely has been president of hockey for the Boston Bruins for 10 years. Was there a more coherent and better performing team than the Bruins under his leadership? It would be difficult to find one. Brendan Shanahan has been in the same position with the Maple Leafs since 2014. They haven’t had the Bruins’ playoff success, but they have been among the best teams in the Eastern Conference for a few seasons now. So you can get to where I’m going here.

Martin Brodeur may be looking for a GM title with the New Jersey Devils (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Setting up a front office with a president of hockey operations seems like the smart thing to do in 2020. Brodeur would be perfect for this job. But if he is ultimately not interested in the job, Gillis would also be a great choice. His penchant for sports science and analytics would be perfect for leading the Devils management team. He would probably hire people under his responsibility (GM, AGA) who would have similar ideas. And with the unfolding of the 2019-20 Devils season, the fact that everything works as a single entity would help provide the new start they need.