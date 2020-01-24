5 black vegan food bloggers you need to know

Photo credit: @sweetpotatosoul

The decision to go vegan can seem like a lonely and often confusing journey. Finding tips, recipes, and direct support (because your grandma doesn’t understand anything about roast chicken) is a problem that only those struggling with transitioning and maintaining lifestyle can understand.

In addition, the misunderstanding that a plant-based lifestyle is boring, expensive, and only for white people means that beginners, especially black people, may find it difficult to know where to start. Fortunately, the days when finding a black vegan felt like looking for a unicorn were over. Nowadays, more and more people from our community, who are interested in soul food, switch to plant-based nutrition and make it easy for them.

We found some dope women who effortlessly mastered the vegan lifestyle and created a supportive community full of inspiration and tasty dishes. Whether you are a newcomer, an O.G. Watching these vegan foodies on Instagram or just testing the water will change your mind about living with plants.

Rachel Ama

Rachel Ama from London literally has a recipe for every occasion and shares it with the 400,000 followers on her YouTube channel. From vegan bbq jerk tacos to Nutella French toast, Rachel ensures that a plant-based lifestyle not only looks good, but also tastes good.

Denai Moore

If you’re a Caribbean kid or just a kitchen lover, it’s hard to imagine life without your favorite islands. Fortunately, Denai Moore is here to save the day and effortlessly recreate some of the most popular Jamaican classics with their own vegan twists. Don’t you believe us Just try theirs with Callaloo, Scotch Bonnet and caramelized onion packets as well as rice and pea arancini balls. You’re welcome.

Jenné Claiborne

Jenné Claiborne shows you how to whip cauliflower crust pizza and broccolini mushroom linguine, and tips for vegan newbies while playing with her adorable baby-based life.

Nzingah Oniwosan

View this post on Instagram

🎉🎉2020 SALE Clean 40% off winter solstice. 🎉🎉Use the link in the @yesbabyilikeitraw profile and the coupon code “2020”. This 21-day cleaning will take place from January 5 to 27, 2020. It includes plant-based nutrition, raw food, juice production and herbal protocol. For this cleaning, you will receive group coaching recipes, weekly meal plans, tips, tricks, videos, weekly shopping lists and unlimited questions and answers. Week 1: Think Right: We will focus on slowly changing our diet so that we can turn to cleaning. Week 2-3: Yes baby, I like it raw: raw food & herbal protocols. This program was developed from 14 years of experience. Most participants report weight loss, improved digestion, clearer skin, increased fertility, increased energy and the reversal of existing conditions such as high blood pressure, pre-diabetes and much more. This is a great start for those who want to switch to a plant-based diet. Go to www.yesbabyilikeitraw.com to sign up or click the link in the biography. 🍅🍆🍠🍍🍐🍌🍈🍑🍓🍉🍇🍋🍊🍏 My personal plant-based trip was a roller coaster ride that I started as a super-clean and which detoxified every solstice and every day in life as a junk food vegan. Food was my drug of choice. So I dealt with my feelings. I had a wake-up call and went back to cleaning, my yoga practice, and went to counseling so I could deal with “things” in the right way. I had to cleanse my body, mind and spirit. Where I am today is due to my intensive work. The journey was not easy, but it is worth it. The health of our physical body is related to the mental state. Sometimes our cleaning isn’t about losing weight, it’s about releasing emotional baggage. Winter time is a great time to clean our kidneys and bladder as they are open during that time. It is also a time to release things that are emotional. How the bladder and kidneys govern the body of water is connected to our emotions. So we can really publish on many levels. We’ll see you on the other side. I promise you will feel lighter. ,

A post shared by Yes Baby I Like It Raw 🇭🇹 (@yesbabyilikeitraw) on January 2, 2020 at 3:03 p.m. PST

As a yoga teacher, vegan cook, health consultant and person suffering from an autoimmune disease, Nzingah Oniwosan uses her knowledge to show others how raw food can help nourish and heal your body from the inside out.

Kimberly Renee

Kimberly Renee has made her way to a fully plant-based lifestyle and has taken her followers to learn more about vegan life, develop delicious recipes, and decide whether she could be vegan or not.

