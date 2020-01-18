Indore: Union Road Transportation and Road Minister Nitin Gadkari said Saturday that the goal of making India a 5 billion dollar economy by 2024 was “difficult but not impossible.”

It can be achieved by increasing national production and reducing dependence on imports, he said in the 29th International Management Conclave of the Indore Management Association here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have often talked about the goal of turning India into a $ 5 billion economy by 2024.

“A strong political will is very important to achieve any goal. Manifestating the same will, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making the country an economy of 5 billion dollars,” said Gadkari.

“This goal is difficult but not impossible.” “Our country has many resources and production capacity. Despite that, we are spending millions of dollars every year on the importation of goods such as medicines, medical devices, coal, copper, papers, etc.,” said the Union Minister .

“If we want to become a $ 5 billion economy, we have to increase the national production of these things instead of importing them,” he said.

Referring to the current economic slowdown, Gadkari said: “We are the fastest growing economy in the world. But there is a cycle in business. Challenges arise, sometimes due to the global economy and sometimes due to a demand gap and supply.

“But I see the future of India in the leaders of the younger generation that can turn difficulties and challenges into opportunities,” Gadkari said.

There was no shortage of capital, resources and technology in the country, “but there is definitely a lack of correct vision and leadership in different fields,” he said.

Exports will be encouraged by focusing on increasing the participation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in development, said the minister.

“This will help create five million new jobs … The government is asking each department what it can contribute to achieving the goal of a $ 5 billion economy,” Gadkari added.

