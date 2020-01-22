5 Best Lip Glosses For dry and chapped lips

Photo: Getty

Freezing temperatures are a sign that you need to break out your lip balm, which means the time has come. Lip balm is important to prevent your lips from popping open this winter, but finding the right formula can be sticky (pun intended). And especially if you have long hair. Depending on how the wind blows, the strands can stick to the lips. We all loathe this feeling and have put together the best non-stick lip gloss products for you to guide you through the season. Here are the paints we swear by to shinning, smoothing, and softening dry lips.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plump shine

Full lips are fabulous. And this comfortable lip gloss for long wearing times is perfect to spice up your pout. It is made from hyaluronic acid, which means that a single blow provides the ultimate hydration for dry lips.

Glossary holographic lip gloss

If you are a fan of sparkling and shimmering things, you will love this holographic lip gloss with jojoba oil and vitamin E that will make your lips sparkle like little stars.

Black Radiance Beyond A Pout Oil Primer

This may be a lip oil, but it’s perfect for priming, shimmering, and conditioning your lips. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, our favorite ingredient for moisturizing and replenishing the skin, it provides a weightless, simple finish.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Get to know the paraben-free lip gloss of your dreams. It not only feels good on the lips, but also has an incredible vanilla scent that is difficult to resist. Regardless of whether you wear it alone or on your lipstick, it gives you an instant facelift.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Balm lip treatment

For a smooth and juicy pout, soak your lips with this lip balm enriched with vitamins and antioxidants that fill and bounce dry lips in an instant like vitamin B5, vitamin E, castor oil, sesame extract and Abyssinian oil.

