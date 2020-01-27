5-4 The Supreme Court authorizes the entry into force of a rule capable of reshaping legal immigration

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote on Monday, paved the way for the Trump administration to make it harder for low-income immigrants seeking to come or trying to stay legally in the United States.

The so-called public fee rule, released in August, affects people who depend on public assistance, including most forms of Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.

Last summer, he made national headlines when Ken Cuccinelli, then acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, to defend the rule, revised the iconic poem on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty saying, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their two feet and who will not become a public office.” “

Lawyers and several states immediately objected to the rule, arguing that the changes would penalize immigrants who rely on temporary government assistance and impose costs on states.

Monday’s vote split on ideological lines, with the five Conservative judges in the majority.

The order was also made while Chief Justice John Roberts presided over the trial for President Donald Trump’s removal from office in the United States Senate opposite the Supreme Court.

Trump administration’s immigration policies have repeatedly encountered legal challenges, which in some cases has resulted in lower courts preventing policies from taking effect across the country, as has happened with the rule of public office.

Monday’s order means that the rule can take effect in all states, pending appeal, with the exception of Illinois, which is subject to a separate injunction.

The rule will affect people who are seeking legal permanent status, otherwise known as a green card. To this end, the rule has the potential to reshape legal immigration by limiting access to green cards to low-income immigrants.

Criticism of national injunctions

“We are pleased to see the Supreme Court take a step forward in the way they have done it here,” said Cuccinelli, who is now the acting assistant secretary of Homeland Security, on Monday. “It is very clear that the United States Supreme Court is fed up with these national injunctions of judges who try to impose their political preferences instead of applying the law and we see it again with the Supreme Court intervening as they have done it here and we really appreciate it. “

Last fall, a New York judge issued a national injunction blocking the rule. Solicitor General Noel Francisco appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, asking the judges to allow the rule to come into force for the duration of the appeal process.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas wrote separately to criticize national injunctions – court orders blocking a policy across the country – like the one issued in the case.

This is a matter of deep concern for Francisco and Attorney General William Barr, who complain that the government has been blocked by injunctions blocking their policies for months until the legal process takes place.

In a speech to the American Law Institute last year, Barr said that “national injunctions” had “frustrated presidential politics for most of the president’s term with no end in sight.” As an example, he noted injunctions that blocked the Trump administration’s decision. to cancel the delayed action program for arrivals of Obama-era children.

At the time, Barr noted: “We are over half the president’s term, and the administration has not been able to reverse the last administration’s immigration signing initiative. , even if it rests entirely on executive power. “

The Court has since addressed the issue of DACA and will rule before July.

Gorsuch and Thomas noted that the issue surrounding the public charge rule had infiltrated several courts within a “hodgepodge” of jurisdictions but that a judge was able to block the rule at nationwide.

“By their nature, universal injunctions tend to force judges to make hasty, high-stakes and poorly informed decisions,” wrote Gorsuch, joined by Thomas. They urged the Supreme Court to intervene at a “convenient time” to consider a case concerning the “escalation” of national injunctions.

Impact of the “public office” rule

The “public office” provision dates back at least to the Immigration Act of 1882. Federal legislators at the time wanted to ensure that immigrants would be able to take care of themselves and not end up with a public office.

Under current regulations introduced in 1996, the term is defined as someone who “depends primarily” on government assistance, which means that they provide more than half of their income.

But it only counted cash benefits, such as temporary help to needy families or additional social security income. The new administration rule broadens the definition of who should be accountable to the government by including more benefit programs.

It is difficult to know exactly how many people would be affected by the settlement, as it is largely subject to the discretion of the officer who will take into account that someone is likely to become a public office.

Opponents of the rule, such as Susan Welber, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Society, said that the government was trying to exclude “as unworthy and unwelcome anyone who should receive even a small amount of food, health care or housing assistance at any time. “

“We are very disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision and the irreparable consequences it will have for immigrants and their families across the country, but we continue to believe that our legal claims are very strong that we will prevail in the end account to permanently end this rule, ”Welber said in a statement on Monday.

This story has been updated with details about the rule and the court order.