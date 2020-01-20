Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Tevin Coleman, 49th of San Francisco, sustained a cruel-looking shoulder injury on Sunday in the first quarter of the NFC title game. He was then kicked out of the field in great pain, but head coach Kyle Shanahan shared good news on Monday.

According to Shanahan, Coleman had a “Lethal Weapon” shoulder injury, but hopes his running back will be available for the Super Bowl LIV.

Shanahan said Tevin Coleman had some “lethal weapon” of shoulder dislocation. That said, Coleman could take it up again. Shanahan confirms that he believes Coleman can play in the SB, but the pictures cannot yet.

– Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows), January 20, 2020

For those who are not familiar with the reference, check out this clip here.

Coleman was a key weapon for the 49ers in some major games in the past regular season, and his monster game against the Minnesota Vikings in the division round was the key to the 49ers leap into the NFC title game.

Needless to say, if he is ready to roll on Super Bowl Sunday, he will certainly not harm the NFC’s best team.