49ers player with cool gesture to Chiefs RB after Super Bowl LIV

Jasen Vinlove-VS TODAY Sport

The Chiefs of Kansas City were busy celebrating their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday with what appeared to be an epic parade. Meanwhile, the 49ers closed their store in their factory in Santa Clara after they were melted towards the end of the game.

This did not prevent San Francisco Raheem Mostert from recoiling to do something very cool for Chiefs who ran Damien Williams back. The two exchanged sweaters after Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami. Instead of holding on to Williams’ shirt, Mostert decided to give it back to the running back.

You certainly don’t see that every day. And it’s a cool gesture from Mostert.

Both were unsigned free agents who came from the university and spent time together with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. They all excelled enormously during the play-offs.

Mostert recorded a record performance in the San Francisco NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, Williams was a major stallion in the victory of the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV.

Respect!