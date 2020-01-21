New

(KYMA, KECY) – The 49ers’ assistant coach becomes the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ coach to head to the big game.

WJHL News reports that Katie Sowers has been in the NFL for four seasons as an offensive assistant coach.

Sowers is a former member of the 2013 U.S. National Women’s Football Team and a player herself in the Women’s Football Alliance for a total of eight years, according to the WJHL.

In an interview with People Magazine, Sowers explains that, through the barriers it faces, making an impact and bringing about change for those who have similar dreams is worth it.

“I see young girls there almost every game, and someone’s mother or father yells at me saying,” My daughter wants to play football “or” My daughter is going to be a coach. ” And those are the moments where it’s worth it, “said Sowers.

The 49ers and Chiefs will face off at the Super Bowl LIV on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

