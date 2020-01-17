Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sport

Here’s a terrifying scenario for the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers from San Francisco are busy on Sunday and have no one in the injury report.

The 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan, told the media on Friday that his team had “no reported injuries” and “everyone is a direct hit” for Sunday’s title game against the Packers.

The 49ers are probably the best overall team in the league in terms of talent in all three phases.

The most frightening aspect of the Shanahan Declaration is that San Francisco’s defense is under 100% busy. During the team’s win over the Packers in November, some of the team’s biggest hits were not on the field, and Aaron Rodgers still had a nightmare game that had the worst performance in his career.